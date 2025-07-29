Manhattan shooter ‘tentatively identified’ as 27-year-old from Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE NOW

105°F
Manhattan shooter 'tentatively identified' as 27-year-old from Las Vegas

Manhattan shooter 'tentatively identified' as 27-year-old from Las Vegas
A New York police officer stands watch on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where ...
A New York police officer stands watch on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where at least two people were shot, including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
A New York police investigator exits her vehicle at the scene outside a Manhattan office buildi ...
A New York police investigator exits her vehicle at the scene outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
The scene on 52nd Street between Park and Lexington Avenue where a New York Police Department p ...
The scene on 52nd Street between Park and Lexington Avenue where a New York Police Department police officer was shot, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
A New York police officer directs bystanders and members of the media outside a Manhattan offic ...
A New York police officer directs bystanders and members of the media outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
A New York police officer talks with a woman as she exits a Manhattan office building where two ...
A New York police officer talks with a woman as she exits a Manhattan office building where two people were shot including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
By PHILIP MARCELO and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
July 28, 2025 - 5:45 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2025 - 6:10 pm

NEW YORK — At least five people, including a New York City police officer, were shot Monday in an office building in midtown that houses some of the country’s top financial firms and the National Football League, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The 27-year-old shooter is tentatively reported to be from Las Vegas, according to CNN. He was then identified by sources as Shane Tamura, according to the New York Post.

The person, who did not immediately know the victims’ conditions, was not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building Monday evening for a report of someone shot. A spokesperson said the call came in around 6:30 p.m. but provided no other details. Police provided no additional information.

Local TV footage showed lines of people evacuating the office building with their hands above their heads. The building includes offices of Blackstone and the consulate general of Ireland.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that agents and other bureau personnel were responding to provide support to what he said was an “active crime scene.”

Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media that there was an “active shooter investigation” in midtown. He urged people to stay indoors and take safety precautions if they’re in the area.

The city’s emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transportation in the area.

