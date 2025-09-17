98°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

At least 2 seriously hurt in Pennsylvania shooting involving police; governor rushes to scene

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting involving police, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in North ...
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting involving police, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in North Codorus, Pa. (AP Photo/Mark Scolforo)
More Stories
This photo released by the Utah Governor's Office on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 shows Tyler Ro ...
Tyler Robinson charged with murder as prosecutor says DNA found on rifle trigger
Luigi Mangione is escorted into Manhattan state court in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP ...
Judge tosses terrorism charges against suspect in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
FILE - Robert Redford attends the premiere of Netflix's "Our Souls at Night" on ...
Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89
Attendees take a moment of silence while holding candles during a vigil for Charlie Kirk hosted ...
‘We reject violence’: UNLV students honor Charlie Kirk at vigil
By Mark Scolforo and Patrick Whittle The Associated Press
September 17, 2025 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2025 - 2:30 pm

NORTH CODORUS, Pa. — At least two people were seriously injured in a shooting involving police in the southern part of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and Gov. Josh Shapiro was rushing to the scene, officials said.

An investigation is occurring in the area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles (185 km) west of Philadelphia, not far from the Maryland line, authorities said.

York Hospital said it was treating two people in serious condition related to a police incident in northern York County. The hospital said enhanced security protocols are in place.

“Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said in a social media post.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said he is also heading to the scene. Sunday said on social media he urges “all residents to follow the instructions of local law enforcement” and he is “praying for all involved.”

A local school district issued a shelter-in-place order, though it said schools and students were not involved in the shooting. The order was lifted later in the afternoon. The district said in a statement that authorities “advised us to hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed.”

The medical response unfolded on a rural road in south-central Pennsylvania that winds through an agricultural area with a red barn and farm fields.

The Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia said in a social media post that they were “monitoring the incident” in Pennsylvania and advised Mexican residents nearby to follow official instructions. A spokesperson for the Mexican consulate in Philadelphia said the post was “only a precautionary alert for our community.

Police have not provided any details about who was involved in the shooting.

“Pennsylvania State Police, Northern Regional Police and numerous emergency responders are at the scene. The York County Commissioners are monitoring the situation closely and praying for all those involved,” the county said in a statement.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Crime scene tape surrounds Utah Valley University after Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Ch ...
Growing chorus of conservatives wants Charlie Kirk critics ostracized or fired
By Josh Boak and Nicholas Riccardi Associated Press

After years of complaints from the right about “cancel culture,” some conservatives are seeking to upend the lives and careers of those who disparaged Charlie Kirk after his death. They’re going after companies, educators, news outlets, political rivals and others.

MORE STORIES