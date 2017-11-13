At least 200 die in quake along Iran-Iraq border, report says

Iranian state TV is reporting that 200 people were killed and 1,686 injured in the earthquake along Iran-Iraq border.

People look at destroyed buildings after an earthquake at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA via AP)

Survivors of the earthquake warm themselves in front of destroyed buildings at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV is reporting that 200 people were killed and 1,686 injured in the earthquake along Iran-Iraq border.

Monday’s report says that rescuers are trying to help those affected.

The magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 19 miles outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck at a depth of 14.4 miles, a shallow depth that can have broader damage.

The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Its worst damage appeared to be in Iran’s western Kermanshah province, which sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq. Residents in the rural area rely mainly on farming to make a living.

Iraq’s prime minister is seeking to reassure Iraqi civilians of their safety following an earthquake the previous night on Iraq’s northeastern border with Iran.

Haider al-Abadi says he is following the matter and issuing a directive for the country’s civil defense teams and “related institutions” to respond to the natural disaster. That’s according to a statement released by his office late Sunday night.

The quake could be felt across Iraq, shaking buildings and homes from Irbil to Baghdad and as far west as Anbar province.

Al-Abadi adds in his written statement: “God save Iraq and the Iraqi people.”

Iraqi has not yet released official casualty numbers, but local media have reported that six people have died and dozens have been injured in Iraq’s northeastern province, closest to the epicenter of the quake.