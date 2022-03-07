60°F
At least 22 injured, 2 critically, in Mexican soccer match brawl

By Carlos RodrÍguez The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 - 4:58 pm
 
Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican soccer league match at the Corregidora stadi ...
Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican soccer league match at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, March 5, 2022. The match was suspended after fans invaded the field. (AP Photo/Eduardo Gomez Reyna)
Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican soccer league match at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, March 5, 2022. The match was suspended after fans invaded the field. (AP Photo/Eduardo Gomez Reyna)

MEXICO CITY — At least 22 people were injured, including two critically, on Saturday when fans brawled during a soccer game in central Mexico.

The match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara — the reigning league champion — was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.

Players from visiting Atlas quickly fled to the locker rooms as did some from the Queretaro side. Other Queretaro players, including Uruguayan goalie Washington Aguerre, stayed near the bench trying to calm the fans.

After several minutes some of the fights moved to the field where they continued punching and kicking. Some people were armed with chairs and metal bars.

One fan could be seen pulling a knife to cut the nets of one goal. Others destroyed one side’s bench and some fought in the tunnel to the field.

“So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical,” said the Queretaro state civil protection agency. “The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco.”

Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco.

The league condemned the violence in a message on its official Twitter account. League President Mikel Arriola said the game would not be resumed Saturday. He said those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium would be punished.

Atlas has also had issues recently with violence among its fans. Last year, the “classic” with crosstown rival Chivas saw a brawl in the stands.

“Unfortunately, what is happening in Queretaro …is happening in my country,” said Rafael Márquez,a former captain of the Mexican national team who started his career with Atlas and later became its coach.

Graphic videos and photos circulated on social networks showing apparent fans motionless on the ground, in some cases stripped naked and covered with blood.

Queretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri condemned the violence and said the owners of the Queretaro club would have to answer for what happened.

“I have given instructions that the law be applied with all of its consequences,” he said.

THE LATEST
FILE - The yacht Amore Vero is docked in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat, France, Thursda ...
Yacht tracking: Some oligarch’s vessels snared, most still elusive
By Michael Biesecker The Associated Press

Working with the U.K.-based yacht valuation firm VesselsValue, the AP compiled a list of 56 superyachts believed to be owned by a few dozen Kremlin-aligned oligarchs, seaborne assets with a combined market value estimated at more than $5.4 billion

 
Russia-Ukraine war Day 11: What you need to know
The Associated Press

Russian troops shelled encircled Ukraine cities and a second attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed as the besieged port city was shelled.

A crew drills holes to place explosives into a large boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 nea ...
Winter weather returns to California after dry February
The Associated Press

California ended the first week of March with scattered showers, downpours and snow after very dry weather in January and February that left the Sierra Nevada snowpack far below normal, renewing calls for water conservation.

For sale and hiring signs are displayed at an Armani Exchange store, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in ...
US added 678K jobs in February in sign of economic health
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, another gain that underscored the economy’s solid health as the omicron wave fades.

 
Russia’s war on Ukraine: What you need to know – Day 11
The Associated Press

Israel’s prime minister returned from a surprise trip to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin and discussed the war in Ukraine. Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday, where he met the Russian leader for three hours. The trip was made “in coordination and with the blessing” of the Biden administration, according to Bennett’s office.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to Lebedinsky GOK Managing Director Ol ...
Biden targets more Putin allies with sanctions
By Aamer Madhani and Fatima Hussein The Associated Press

Those targeted by the new U.S. sanctions include Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin.

 
Fire ignited by Russian shelling of Ukraine nuclear plant put out
By Jim Heintz, Yuras Karmanau and Mstyslav Chernov The Associated Press

The attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant unfolded as the invasion entered its second week and another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
Hawaii lifting COVID-19 travel quarantine rules in March
The Associated Press

Hawaii plans to lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers this month, meaning that starting on March 26 those arriving from other places in the U.S. won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid sequestering themselves for five days.

Walmart, 8060 W Tropical Parkway, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las V ...
Expect another rise in food prices as Russia-Ukraine war continues
By Vance Cariaga GoBankingRates.com

Food prices that are already at their highest point in more than a decade are set to push even higher amid a global shortage of fertilizer that has worsened since Russia invaded Ukraine.