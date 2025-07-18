87°F
At least 3 dead after possible explosion at LA sheriff facility, AG Bondi says

July 18, 2025 - 9:27 am
 

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says at least three people are dead after an incident at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department facility where an explosion was reported Friday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department said it responded to calls about a possible explosion around 7:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed any deaths. Bondi said her information about the deaths came from U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli’s office. His office didn’t immediately respond for comment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he’s been briefed on the matter, which occurred at the LA County Sheriff’s Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV shows the explosion happened in a parking lot filled with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks.

