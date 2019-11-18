72°F
Nation and World

At least 3 killed in Oklahoma shooting

The Associated Press
November 18, 2019 - 9:11 am
 
Updated November 18, 2019 - 9:13 am

DUNCAN, Oklahoma — At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports that people were killed.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

