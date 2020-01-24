64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

At least 4 dead as 6.8 earthquake rocks eastern Turkey

The Associated Press
January 24, 2020 - 11:43 am
 

ANKARA, Turkey — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 rocked eastern Turkey on Friday, causing some buildings to collapse and killing at least four people, Turkish officials said.

The quake struck at 1755 GMT, 8:55 p.m. local time at a depth of 6.7 kilometers — near the town of Sivrice in the eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said. It was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told NTV television that rescuers were trying to reach survivors after a four- or five-story building collapsed in the town of Maden, he said. Around 4-5 buildings collapsed in Sivrice, where two people were hurt, he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Thou ...
Tens of thousands of Iraqis rally against US troops
By Qassem Abdul-Zahra and Samya Kullab The Associated Press

There were no official estimates of the turnout and organizers gave varying figures, but it clearly fell short of the “million-man” march that had been called for by a Shiite cleric

 
2 killed in early morning explosion in Houston
By Juan A. Lozano The Associated Press

Two people died after a massive explosion Friday leveled a warehouse in Houston, damaging nearby buildings and homes.

Harvey Weinstein gets into a vehicle as he leaves the courthouse following the second day of hi ...
Judge says actress Rosie Perez can testify at Weinstein trial
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

“Do The Right Thing” actress Rosie Perez is set to testify at Harvey Weinstein’s trial to back up fellow screen star Annabella Sciorra’s allegation that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Rural Fire Service large air tanker 134, operated by Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oreg ...
Americans killed in Australia plane crash identified
The Associated Press

The three American firefighters who were killed when the aerial water tanker they were in crashed while battling wildfires in Australia have been identified by their employer.

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2012 file photo shows moderator Jim Lehrer outside Magness Arena, site of a ...
Jim Lehrer, ‘NewsHour’ host and debate moderator, dies at 85
By Mark Kennedy and David Bauder The Associated Press

For seven straight presidential elections, he was the sole journalist sitting across from the candidates for the first debate of the general election campaign.