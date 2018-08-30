At least 4 die in New Mexico bus crash; blown tire blamed

Authorities say preliminary information indicates a blown tire on a semi-truck is to blame for a head-on crash that killed at least four people and injured numerous others aboard a commercial passenger bus.

First responders work the scene of a collision between a Greyhound passenger bus and a semi-truck on Interstate 40 near the town of Thoreau, N.M., near the Arizona border, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Chris Jones via AP)

First responders work the scene of a collision between a Greyhound passenger bus and a semi-truck on Interstate 40 near the town of Thoreau, N.M., near the Arizona border, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Chris Jones via AP)

Authorities say preliminary information indicates a blown tire on a semi-truck is to blame for a head-on crash that killed at least four people and injured numerous others aboard a commercial passenger bus.

New Mexico State Police say the semi was headed east when one of its tires blew, sending the rig across the median and into oncoming traffic where it slammed into the Greyhound bus.

Police say a number of bus passengers were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

They could not immediately say how many people were injured.

A motorist who came upon the scene described it as chaotic as passengers were on the ground and people were screaming.

Greyhound revised the number of passengers on the bus to 49, up from the 47 reported earlier. The company says it is cooperating with authorities and plans its own investigation.

The bus was headed from Albuquerque to Phoenix when the crash happened near Thoreau.