At least 40 found dead inside Texas tractor-trailer

The Associated Press
June 27, 2022 - 7:09 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2022 - 7:22 pm
Police block the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday ...
Police block the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas. The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

