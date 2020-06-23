110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

At least 5 dead after powerful quake hits southern Mexico

By Maria Cerza and Christopher Sherman The Associated Press
June 23, 2020 - 9:24 am
 
Updated June 23, 2020 - 5:15 pm

MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake centered near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco killed at least five people, swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca. Otherwise he said reports were of minor damage from the magnitude 7.4 quake, including broken windows and collapsed walls. Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat said a second person was killed in an apparent house collapse in the tiny mountain village of San Juan Ozolotepec, and said a third died in circumstances he did not explain.

Federal civil defense authorities reported two more deaths: a worker at the state-run oil company, Pemex, fell to his death from a refinery structure, and a man died in the Oaxaca village of San Agustin Amatengo when a wall fell on him.

Pemex also said the quake caused a fire at its refinery in the Pacific coast city of Salina Cruz, relatively near the epicenter. It said one worker was injured and the flames were quickly extinguished. Churches, bridges and highways also suffered damage during the quake.

López Obrador said there had been more than 140 aftershocks, most of them small.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

Groups of people still milled around in close proximity on streets and sidewalks in some neighborhoods of the capital about an hour after the quake. Many were not wearing masks despite past appeals from municipal officials for them to do so as a way to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Inside a Mexico City military barracks converted to COVID-19 hospital, medical staff suited in protective equipment tried to calm anxious patients. Unable to evacuate isolation areas, patients huddled under a large beam in the women’s ward while a nurse tried to calm one having a panic attack.

Teresa Juárez could only wish for it to pass quickly from her hospital bed where she lay connected to oxygen. Diabetic and with high blood pressure, Juárez said she thought about her five children. “It’s horrible, you’re here and you don’t know what to do,” she said.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca state

It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

In Huatulco, a laid-back beach destination known for surfing and small protected coves, the earthquake knocked goods off shelves and some rubble from buildings.

Mari González of the Princess Mayev hotel in Huatulco said staff and guests were able to evacuate the building before the quake, but that 45 minutes after the initial quake they were still outside as strong aftershocks continued.

“It was strong, very strong,” she said.

González said there was some visible broken glass and mirrors, but no major damage. The staff was waiting for the aftershocks to dissipate before fully evaluating the property.

Local news media reported damage to some buildings in the state capital, Oaxaca city. State officials said they were looking for damage.

The USGS estimated that some 2 million people felt strong or moderate shaking and another 49 million felt weak or light shaking.

The earthquake hit a quake-prone region where four underground tectonic plates come together. In the past 35 years, there have been at least seven magnitude 7 or greater earthquakes, killing around 10,000 people — most of them in a 1985 8.0 quake.

“This has the potential to be a deadly earthquake and cause significant damage,” U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Paul Earle said. “This area is capable of and has had larger earthquakes in the past.”

“There will be aftershocks,” Earle said. “It is not unexpected to see a magnitude 6 at this point and a number of smaller ones.”

This quake happened when the Cocos plate, which is to the southwest of the area, slipped under the North American plate, Earle said.

“You’ve got all sorts of plates and they’re moving quickly,” Earle said. “The important thing is how fast the plates are moving relative to each other.”

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a tsunami threat with waves three to 10 feet above tide levels along parts of the coasts of Mexico. Smaller waves were expected through Central America, Peru and Ecuador.

__

Associated Press writers Chris Torchia in Mexico City and Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
2
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
3
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
4
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
5
North Las Vegas Amazon building sold for $110M, biggest deal amid pandemic
North Las Vegas Amazon building sold for $110M, biggest deal amid pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Fauci confident of COVID vaccine, says next few weeks critical
By Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci has returned to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations.

(Getty Images)
3 family members drown in NJ backyard swimming pool
The Associated Press

Authorities on Tuesday were searching for answers in the deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool.

Elijah Herring, right, plays the sax while performing with keyboardist Kenny Barron, center, an ...
COVID cases surge in US, India but slow in China, Korea
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press

The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases, with infections soaring in India’s rural villages after migrant workers fled major cities.

FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. gives ...
In NY, KY primaries, mail-in deluge and lines in Louisville
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday, contests testing if establishment Democratic congressional candidates can withstand challengers fueled by voter fury over racism.

The Arizona Department of Transportation posts new signage along highways urging the public to ...
Arizona passes 50K confirmed COVID cases
The Associated Press

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,592 additional cases as of Sunday, increasing the statewide total to 52,390.

Commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus line up ...
World leaders warned not to ‘politicize’ pandemic
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The comments by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has faced criticism from President Donald Trump, comes as the number of reported infections soared in Brazil, Iraq, India and southern and western U.S. states.