51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

At least 5 US citizens killed, 13 missing in north Mexico, relatives say

By Mark Stevenson The Associated Press
November 5, 2019 - 3:34 am
 
Updated November 5, 2019 - 4:18 am

MEXICO CITY — Relatives say at least five U.S. citizens, including four children, who live in a religious community in northern Mexico were killed in a shooting attack they suspect may have been a case of mistaken identity by drug cartel gunmen.

As many as 13 other members of La Mora — a decades-old settlement in Sonora state founded as part of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — were missing after the attack on a convoy of three SUVs carrying community members, said a relative who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

The relative said he had located the burned-out, bullet-ridden SUV containing the remains of his nephew’s wife and her four children — twin 6-month old babies and two other children aged 8 and 10.

Authorities in Sonora state and the U.S. Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mexico’s federal Department of Security and Citizens’ Protection said security forces were reinforced with National Guard, army and state police troops in the area following “the reports about disappearance and aggression against several people.” The troops were searching for the missing community members, believed to include 11 children or more.

Another relative, Julian LeBaron, said on his Facebook page the dead woman was Rhonita Maria LeBaron.

Possible mistaken identity

The first relative said a convoy of three vehicles had set out Monday from La Mora, about 70 miles south of Douglas, Arizona, but was attacked by cartel gunmen in a possible case of mistaken identity by gunmen. Many of the church’s members were born in Mexico and thus have dual citizenship.

While he said he found the first vehicle, the other two SUVs were missing along with their passengers.

Jhon LeBaron, another relative, posted on his Facebook page that his aunt and another woman were dead, which could bring the death toll to at least seven. He also posted that six of his aunt’s children had been left abandoned but alive on a roadside.

It would not be the first time that members of the break-away church had been attacked in northern Mexico, where their forebears settled — often in Chihuahua state — decades ago.

In 2009, Benjamin LeBaron, an anti-crime activist who was related to those killed in Monday’s attack, was murdered in 2009 in neighboring Chihuahua state.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, former Arizona Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for ...
Probe: Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office ignored fed judge’s order
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

A court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio disregarded a federal judge’s order for Arpaio to halt immigration sweeps targeting Latinos.

Richard Holzer (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
FBI: Man arrested in plot to bomb historic Colorado synagogue
By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

DENVER — A man who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic views has been arrested in a plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, federal officials said Monday.

This image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, and displayed at ...
Official: Turkey captures slain IS leader’s sister in Syria
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

BEIRUT — Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence “gold mine.”

Demonstrators set fire to a rendition of the U.S. flag during a rally in front of the former U. ...
On US Embassy crisis 40th anniversary, Iran spins more centrifuges
By Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran on Monday broke further away from its collapsing 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by announcing it’s doubling the number of advanced centrifuges it operates.

In this April 11, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy ...
Facebook, Zuckerberg faces growing hostility from Washington
By Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

Bipartisan hostility against Facebook has been building for months, fueled by a series of privacy scandals, the site’s role in Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign and accusations that Facebook crushes competitors.

In a July 31, 2019, file photo, National security adviser John Bolton speaks to media at the Wh ...
Dems prepare for open hearings, seek Bolton testimony
The Associated Press

Democrats have called in 11 witnesses this week, including Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former national security adviser John Bolton. It’s unclear whether any of them will come to Capitol Hill.