Nation and World

At least 6 police officers wounded in Philadelphia shooting

By Christina Paciolla The Associated Press
August 14, 2019 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2019 - 4:14 pm

PHILADELPHIA — At least one gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police Wednesday afternoon, wounding at least six officers in a standoff that extended into the evening.

A shooter remained active as of 6 p.m. in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted.

All the officers’ injuries were considered non-life-threatening, he said.

Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence, with dozens of squad cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn. Gunshots continued to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, Gripp said. But the hospital would not provide the officers’ conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police asked news helicopters to stay away from the area.

