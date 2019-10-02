78°F
At least 7 dead in WWII bomber crash, official says

By Chris Ehrmann and Dave Collins The Associated Press
October 2, 2019 - 9:10 am
 
Updated October 2, 2019 - 2:37 pm

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Connecticut state official says seven people have died in the crash of a World War II-era airplane.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The B-17 carrying 13 people crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff. Officials say everyone on board suffered at least minor injuries and a person on the ground was hurt as well.

