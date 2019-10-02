At least 7 dead in WWII bomber crash, official says
The B-17 carrying 13 people crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff.
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Connecticut state official says seven people have died in the crash of a World War II-era airplane.
The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
