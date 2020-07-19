110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Atlanta lowering flags indefinitely to honor Rep. John Lewis

The Associated Press
July 18, 2020 - 5:53 pm
 

ATLANTA — Atlanta will lower flags to half-staff indefinitely to honor Rep. John Lewis, who represented the city for more than 30 years in Congress before his death, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday.

Bottoms made the announcement in a statement that said words can’t describe the loss of Lewis, who made a career of politics in the city after years as one of the nation’s premier civil rights leaders.

“The people of Atlanta often called upon Congressman Lewis for counsel, guidance, and assistance with getting into good trouble. No matter how busy his schedule, or important his Washington duties were, he answered,” she said.

Arthur Blank, the owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, noted the city lost two civil rights icons in a single day: Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and important adviser to Martin Luther King Jr.

Vivian died Friday at the age of 95, and Lewis died hours later. He was 80.

“John risked his life to end legalized racial segregation and make America a better place for us and future generations. That’s the enduring legacy of one of the most courageous people I ever met,” said a statement by Blank.

Another Atlanta legend, retired baseball slugger Hank Aaron, tweeted that he and Lewis were “connected to the roots.”

“By that I mean we were born and grew up in the highly racist and segregated south, in the state of Alabama. He committed his life to the struggle for justice and equality for all people. He was one of the great civil rights icons and led a life of service for the betterment of all mankind. We have lost a giant of a man,” Aaron said.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp praised the longtime Democratic congressman in a tweet that said: “Congressman John Lewis was a Civil Rights hero, freedom fighter, devoted public servant, and beloved Georgian who changed our world in a profound way. The Kemp Family is praying for his loved ones as they honor his life & mourn his passing.”

State law says Kemp must schedule a special election to fill the current term of Lewis, who was first elected to represent Georgia’s majority Black 5th District in 1986, said Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. A vote would have to be held within 30 days.

Separately, Democrats can appoint a replacement candidate to fill Lewis’ slot on the November ballot since he already had won the nomination for another term, Fuchs said.

While any funeral for Lewis could be held in Atlanta, there wasn’t any immediate announcement on plans, which could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In an order, Kemp said flags on state buildings would be lowered through sunset on the day of Lewis’ interment.

President Donald Trump ordered flags at half-staff at the White House and all federal public buildings and grounds, including embassies abroad and all military posts and naval stations, throughout the day Saturday. In a tweet, Trump said: “Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family.”

Days before he he was inaugurated in 2017, Trump sent a pair of disparaging tweets calling Lewis’ district “horrible” and “crime infested” after Lewis said he wouldn’t see Trump as a “legitimate president.”

“All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!” Trump tweeted at the time.

MOST READ
1
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
2
Mountain lion captured in Summerlin, headed back to Spring Mountains — VIDEOS
Mountain lion captured in Summerlin, headed back to Spring Mountains — VIDEOS
3
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
4
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
5
5 great spots in Southern Nevada to view comet NEOWISE
5 great spots in Southern Nevada to view comet NEOWISE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., poses at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Las ...
John Lewis, civil rights pioneer and congressman, dies at 80
The Associated Press

John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

Tourists stand in a terrace at the resort of Magaluf on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca ...
Tourists face restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes
By Aritz Parra, Mike Corder and Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press

With Europe’s summer vacation season kicking into high gear for millions weary of months of lockdown, scenes of drunken British and German tourists on Spain’s Mallorca island ignoring social distancing rules and reports of American visitors flouting quarantine measures in Ireland are raising fears of a resurgence of infections in countries that have battled for months to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury victims of the new coronavirus at the Vila Formosa ...
US virus cases rise amid new worldwide restrictions
By Eric Tucker, Costas Kantouris and Cody Jackson The Associated Press

The soaring counts of confirmed infections and a mounting death toll led the mayor of Los Angeles to declare that the nation’s second-largest city is on the verge of resorting to a shutdown of all but essential businesses.

FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a ...
American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs
By David Koenig The Associated Press

American Airlines is notifying about 25,000 workers that their jobs could be eliminated in October because of plunging demand for air travel, adding to the toll that the virus pandemic is taking on the airline industry.

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
Biden, Gates, other Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam
By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Constitution Center Americas T ...
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval O ...
Trump’s lawyers may challenge subpoenas for tax records
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.