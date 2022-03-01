69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Atlantic City casino smoking ban may cost 2,500 jobs, report says

By Wayne Parry The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 - 4:13 pm
 
A gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. ...
A gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J., in February 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
A gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. ...
A gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J., in February 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
A gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. ...
A gambler smoking while playing a slot machine at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J., in February 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Amid a renewed push to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, a new report predicts that doing so could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos’ revenue as they struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The independent gambling research firm Spectrum Gaming Group compiled the report, released last week, that supports casinos’ longstanding contention that eliminating smoking would hurt their business, deprive New Jersey of tax revenue and put thousands of people out of work.

A group of casino workers and smoking opponents criticized the report, saying it prioritizes profits over the health of employees and customers. They also said it fails to examine what would happen in subsequent years as patrons get used to a smoking ban, citing the experience of some tribal casinos where it rebounded.

The Casino Association of New Jersey commissioned the report, which did not recommend whether smoking should be banned, an option that is gaining renewed support in the state Legislature. New Jersey’s Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, has said he will sign a smoking ban into law if a bill is passed.

Among other findings, it determined that smokers, who account for 21% of Atlantic City gamblers, are worth more to casinos than non-smokers in that they tend to lose more money and spend more on non-gambling items.

‘Some very dire issues’

Joe Lupo, president of the casino association and of Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino, said Atlantic City “faces some very dire issues.”

He said casino employment and visitation to Atlantic City are both at 20-year lows, and in-person gambling revenue has yet to return to pre-COVID levels, down 5% in 2021 compared to 2019.

“Now is not the time to enact a smoking ban,” he said, adding that doing so “could cause a devastating effect to the community and state.”

Nicole Vitola, a Borgata dealer and a leader of the group pushing for a smoking ban, said workers “cannot continue to choose between our health and a paycheck.”

“This study, paid for by the casino industry, shows once again that they care more about outdated business practices than they do about the lives and health of their workers,” she said. “Casinos’ blatant disregard for our well-being is disgraceful, especially after they just received tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks from the state.”

The group Americans for Non-Smokers’ Rights cited a July tribal gambling conference in Las Vegas at which panelists reported that revenue lost during the first year of smoking bans rebounded in subsequent years to higher than what it was before the bans.

They also cited a comment last fall from Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Association, that some casinos have enacted smoking bans “without detrimental effects.”

Smoking is allowed on 25% of the casino floor in Atlantic City. The casinos claim that banning it would send smokers fleeing to neighboring Pennsylvania, where many casinos allow smoking.

A group of Atlantic City casino workers, aided by national non-smoking groups, has been pushing for over a year for New Jersey to close the loophole in its public smoking law that allows it to continue in casinos; it is banned in most other indoor spaces.

They complain of developing respiratory ailments and other harm from breathing second-hand smoke, despite the millions invested by casinos in filters and air purifying technology.

Smoking history

Legislation to end casino smoking died in last year’s legislative session, but has been reintroduced this year, and has garnered bipartisan support.

Atlantic City banned smoking for four weeks in 2008, but dissatisfied with the results, quickly restored it to the current 25% level. In the first week of the ban, casino winnings declined by 19.5%, according to casino workers union officials and state regulators.

The report asserted that between 1,021 to 2,512 jobs could be lost in the first year of a smoking ban in Atlantic City. Spectrum used data from 2019 that found that each casino job was supported by $155,008 of gambling revenue.

They also interviewed casino executives, workers and customers, and anti-smoking advocacy groups, and studied the experience of other states that have banned casino smoking.

At the high end of its projections, the report says 10% of Atlantic City’s casino workforce could lose their jobs if smoking is banned.

It also found that with a smoking ban, non-gambling revenue would fall by up to $93 million, or 6.5%, and tax revenue would fall by up to 44%.

The report also acknowledged that some non-smoking patrons would be more likely to visit casinos if smoking was banned. But the report found that the extra business would not be enough to offset an overall decline in gambling revenue.

It does not expect every smoker to stop coming to Atlantic City’s casinos if smoking is banned. The report predicted that smokers would constitute 13% of total visitors to the casinos, and they also have the option of gambling online.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
2
Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery
Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery
3
‘Jackpot intercept’ program still a no-go in Nevada
‘Jackpot intercept’ program still a no-go in Nevada
4
Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King
Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King
5
EDITORIAL: Biden’s inflation blame shifting falls flat
EDITORIAL: Biden’s inflation blame shifting falls flat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shayanne Summers holds her dog, Toph, while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying ...
‘Sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier’: UN report a dire warning on climate change
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.

A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the U ...
Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and close in on Kyiv
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 17-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

 
Russia expected to get help from Belarus on Monday, US says
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

Belarus has been providing support for Russia’s war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.

 
Huge blasts light up early Sunday sky near Kyiv
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and James LaPorta The Associated Press

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in Mosco ...
Europe, US unveil direct sanctions on Putin
By Raf Casert, Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

The move by the U.S., the European Union and Britain sends “a clear message about the strength of the opposition to the actions” by Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District ...
Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for high court
By Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden planned to introduce Ketanji Brown Jackson in remarks at the White House Friday afternoon, where Jackson was also expected to speak.

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, ...
Street fighting in Kyiv: ‘Fate of Ukraine is being decided right now’
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”

 
Russian troops push close to Ukrainian capital
By / RJ

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers that Russian mechanized forces that entered from Belarus were about 20 miles from Kyiv, according to a person familiar with the call.

 
CDC expected to ease mask mandates
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter.