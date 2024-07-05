101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Attack kills 2 and injures 3 others in Huntington Beach, police say

Surfers leave the water in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)
Surfers leave the water in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)
More Stories
FILE - Assembly line worker Lashunta Harris applies the Ford logo on a 2024 Ford F-150 truck be ...
US employers added a solid 206K jobs in June
Oscar Salinas, second right, walks his family into the turbulent surf on Tuesday, June 29, 2010 ...
Shark attacks reported at Texas’ South Padre Island; 2 people bitten
This photo shows a power boat that crashed into a jetty in Southern California on Wednesday, Ju ...
Power boat crashes into Southern California jetty, killing 1
Patrick Bertoletti, center, competes in the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July ho ...
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest winner announced
The Associated Press
July 5, 2024 - 10:33 am
 

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Two people were killed and three others injured in Independence Day violence in a Southern California beach city, police said Friday.

A suspect was arrested after authorities responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Thursday night in Huntington Beach, police said.

The attack broke out in a crowded area near downtown less than two hours after fireworks ended, said city spokeswoman Jennifer Carey. Huntington Beach is known as “Surf City USA.”

There is no remaining threat to the public, police said.

Few details were available Friday. Authorities described the violence as an “assault with a deadly weapon” but would not say what the weapon was.

A spokesperson for the Orange County coroner did not have details Friday about the victims’ fatal wounds. And the mayor and representatives for the district attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Other violence broke out across the country on Thursday. The Fourth of July historically is one of the nation’s deadliest days of the year.

Nationwide, shootings on Thursday killed at least eight people, including a 10-year-old girl in Cleveland, while police were investigating other gun violence across the country that injured nearly three dozen people.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Assembly line worker Lashunta Harris applies the Ford logo on a 2024 Ford F-150 truck be ...
US employers added a solid 206K jobs in June
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The unemployment rate ticked up from 4 percent to 4.1 percent, a still-low number but the highest rate since November 2021.

Patrick Bertoletti, center, competes in the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July ho ...
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest winner announced
By Susan Haigh and Cedar Attanasio Associated Press

Patrick Bertoletti gobbled down 58 hot dogs to win the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, taking advantage of Joey Chestnut’s absence.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza
recommend 2
U.N. food agency pauses aid work at U.S. pier in Gaza over security concerns
recommend 3
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Stanford University
recommend 4
U.S. will store aid on secure beach in Gaza, U.N. pauses distribution from pier
recommend 5
Aid flowing after repaired U.S.-built pier in Gaza reconnected
recommend 6
Blinken to push cease-fire plan in eighth urgent Mideast trip since Gaza war erupted