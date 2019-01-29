Attacking blind man dressed as ‘Minion’ nets 10-day jail sentence

A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for attacking another man who was dressed as one of the short yellow characters from the “Minions” film.

In a statement, the state Attorney’s Office for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit said 26-year-old Ryan Nihart of Citrus County pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor battery and criminal mischief for the July 8 attack.

Police said Nihart knocked over and kicked Jamie Roehm on Daytona Beach’s boardwalk. Roehm was dressed as one of the “Minions” characters — who are also in the “Despicable Me” films — to promote a local business.

Nihart was sentenced to 10 days in jail, followed by a year of probation. The state attorney’s office said Nihart also was ordered to pay for damage to Roehm’s costume and enroll in a “moral recognition therapy course.”