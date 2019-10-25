75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

ATVs won’t be allowed inside Utah’s 5 national parks

By Brady McCombs The Associated Press
October 25, 2019 - 3:44 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — A rule that would have allowed ATVs on certain roads in Utah’s five national parks including popular red rock country destinations such as Zion and Arches has been scrapped by the U.S. government one week before it was set to take effect.

The National Park Service said Friday that it reversed course after consulting with Interior Secretary David Bernhardt; they concluded the rule wasn’t necessary. The agency declined to elaborate.

The rule would have conformed to a Utah state law passed in 2008 that allows any “street-legal” vehicle on state and county roads.

Instead, a long-standing ban on ATVs and “off-road vehicles” in national parks will remain in effect.

The surprising reversal drew applause from conservation groups and many businesses in Moab, Utah, which is the gateway town near Arches and Canyonlands national parks. The groups told the Interior Department that allowing ATVs in the parks would have worsened traffic congestion and parking issues in the parks, which are already overcrowded.

ATVs already are permitted on lands surrounding Moab, said Ashley Korenblat, an advocate for preserving public lands and CEO of Western Spirit Cycling in Moab.

Steve Bloch, legal director for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, said the Park Service didn’t have the staffing to enforce the rule that would have required ATVs to stay out of the back country and on designated roads. “ATVs are designed and intended to be driven off road at high speeds, creating a lot of dust and noise,” Bloch said.

Access to national parks

ATV groups that have long fought for access to national parks celebrated the rule change when it was announced last month by National Park Service acting regional director Palmer “Chip” Jenkins.

Ben Burr, policy director of the Blue Ribbon Coalition that advocates for more motorized access to public lands, said in a statement it disappointing that the National Park Service “has caved in to entrenched special interest groups.”

ATVs should be allowed on the same roads all vehicles can travel, he said.

“It was disheartening to observe a coordinated public relations effort led by special interest groups, policy makers, elected officials, and the media establishment,” Burr said.

Phil Lyman, a Utah state legislator and ATV advocate, said he’s angry the U.S. government isn’t honoring a Utah state law.

“I thought this was an acknowledgment that we are a nation of laws,” Lyman said. “I don’t why they backed down?”

Scott McFarland, owner of High Point Hummer and ATV in Moab, said he understands his fellow ATV riders who wanted the rule but said he’s glad it was rescinded. He was one of 30 business owners who sent a letter to Bernhardt opposing the rule.

“I don’t think everything belongs every place,” McFarland said. “I think the national parks need to be pretty picky about what activities happen inside park boundaries, especially in a place like Moab where we’re fortunate to have so much incredible terrain that’s outside the parks.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Barack Obama speaks during funeral services for Rep. Elijah Cummings, Friday, ...
Rep. Cummings remembered as ‘fierce champion’ at funeral
By Regina Garcia Cano and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

“Our Elijah was a fierce champion of truth, justice and kindness in every part of his life,” said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who took the stage at the New Psalmist Baptist Church to rousing applause.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, F ...
House investigators go subpoena route for 3 administration officials
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Impeachment investigators issued subpoenas Friday to three more Trump administration officials, demanding that they testify in the probe of President Donald Trump’s efforts to force Ukraine to feed him damaging information about his Democratic political opponents.

A Sept. 13, 2019, file photo shows actress Felicity Huffman leaving federal court after her sen ...
Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison sentence
The Associated Press

The “Desperate Housewives” star was released from the low-security prison for women because under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said. It wasn’t immediately clear why she was released Friday because Monday would have been the 14th day of her term.

A firefighter prepares to fight a wildfire as it overtakes a home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in S ...
California’s PG&E admits its equipment may have ignited fire
By Robert Jablon and Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

California’s biggest utility admitted its electrical equipment may have ignited a wildfire burning in wine country Friday, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a ral ...
‘Too darn old’: Sanders, Biden confront age concerns
By Steve Peoples and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

Both Bernie Sanders, 78, and Joe Biden, 76, suggest their age isn’t a major issue, but voters, particularly older voters, aren’t so sure.

National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo holds a model of an airpla ...
Lion Air crash report points to Boeing, pilots, maintenance as issues
By Niniek Karmini and Margie Mason The Associated Press

A summary released Friday said Lion Air flight 610 crashed partly because the pilots were never told how to quickly respond to malfunctions of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet’s automated flight-control system. Investigators also highlighted nine critical points that they said combined to bring on the tragedy.

President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Diplomatic Room of the White Hou ...
After Trump withdrawal, US to send troops to Syria oil fields
By Aamer Madhani and Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

The Pentagon says it is committed to sending additional military forces to eastern Syria to “reinforce” control of the oil fields and prevent them from “falling back to into the hands of ISIS or other destabilizing actors.”

A firefighter sprays water on a burning home as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown comm ...
California goes dark as wind-whipped fires force evacuations
By Robert Jablon and Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

Fast-growing fires throughout California forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes Thursday as dry winds and high heat fed flames and fears in the state still jittery from devastating wildfires in the past two years.