Nation and World

Australian man dies during river trip in Grand Canyon

The Associated Press
September 5, 2019 - 9:20 pm
 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — An Australian man who was on a commercial river trip through the Grand Canyon has died.

The National Park Service says 77-year-old Kenneth Reece of Tasmania died Tuesday after being pulled from the Colorado River. Authorities say rangers responded to a call from others on the trip who had been performing CPR.

They weren’t able to revive Reece. His body was flown to the medical examiner’s office.

The Grand Canyon says Reece had been swimming below Deer Creek Falls, a popular stop for river rafters. The waterfall flows through side canyons directly into the Colorado River.

Officials say swimming in the river is unlike swimming in pools because of changes in depth, currents and temperatures. They say even strong swimmers can have trouble.

