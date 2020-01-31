39°F
Authorities confirm remains found in ‘18 are those of Arizona couple

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2020 - 5:01 am
 

Arizona authorities confirmed Thursday that two sets of remains found in the desert near the Virgin River Gorge area in 2018 are those of a Littlefield, Arizona, couple.

In October 2018, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of remains found in the Gorge area of the Arizona Strip, a part of the state wedged between the Grand Canyon and Utah. The remains were collected and sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for scientific examination.

In November 2018, authorities confirmed that one of the sets of remains belonged to Susan Marie McFalls, 62, of Littlefield. The identification was made by comparing medical records and a medical device found at the scene.

On Thursday, authorities said they’ve confirmed that the second set of remains belonged to David McFalls Sr., also 62, and also of Littlefield. This confirmation was achieved through DNA analysis.

Authorities have not said what they believe happened to the pair.

“This investigation is ongoing,” Anita Mortensen, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said in a press release.

The Associated Press reported in 2018 that the two were last heard from on Jan. 11 of that year. Investigators say their phones, identifications and other personal items were still inside their Littlefield home.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

