Nation and World

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash Monday in northwest Arizona

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 4:22 pm
 

Authorities on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident early Monday in the northwest Arizona community of Golden Valley.

Kenneth Field, 61, a Golden Valley resident, was declared dead at the scene of the 6:49 a.m. accident on state Route 68, the state Department of Public Safety said.

The agency said Field was driving a 2006 Toyota pickup truck that went off the highway, struck a culvert and overturned. The accident remains under investigation.

The Kingman Unified School District said Field was on his way to Kingman High School for a substitute teaching assignment at the time of the crash.

TOP NEWS
