Authorities rescue baby bobcats from drainage pipe at Arizona high school

ANTHEM, Ariz. — A high school north of Phoenix was put on lockdown for several hours as authorities rescued four bobcats from a drainage pipe.

Boulder Creek high school in Anthem goes on lockdown today after a bobcat had made its den near the school. The momma bobcat was tranquilized&removed&now they’re trying to rescue two/three kittens. The cats will be reunited/released at a later date. #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/UDEBRaD8Ky — RG-PHX (@RG_FOX10) January 8, 2018

Deer Valley Unified School District officials say a mother bobcat and her three babies apparently fell into the pipe on campus near the cafeteria.

Students at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem were kept in their classrooms Monday morning as Arizona Game and Fish tranquilizes the mother bobcat and got the four safely out of the pipe.

School officials say the lockdown ended before noon.