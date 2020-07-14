110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

The Associated Press
July 14, 2020 - 4:39 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that “Glee” star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

The examination, performed the day after the 33-year-old’s body was found in a Southern California lake, showed no signs of traumatic injury or disease that might have contributed to the drowning, and gave no initial indication that drugs or alcohol may have played a role in her death, the Ventura County Medical Examiner said in a statement.

Dental records were used to confirm Rivera’s identity, and routine toxicology tests will be performed for the presence of drugs and alcohol, the statement said.

Rivera was found in Lake Piru on Monday, five days after she disappeared while boating with her 4-year-old son, who was found asleep and alone on the boat hours later. The autopsy’s findings were all consistent with the expectations of the Sheriff’s Office, which conducted the search and investigation.

Also Tuesday, the creators of “Glee” announced that they would be creating a college fund for Rivera’s son, and remembered her as a joyful and immensely talented performer.

“Naya was more than just an actor on our show — she was our friend,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the ‘Glee’ family, and her son Josey,” the three producers said, referring to the child as “the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

Josey is Rivera’s son with her former husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. She called the boy “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him.”

While she wasn’t initially hired as a “Glee” cast member, it “didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with,” the producers said.

Rivera could act, sing, dance and “nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. … She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around,” they said.

In portraying a high school student in an openly lesbian relationship on “Glee,” Rivera ensured that her character’s love for her partner was “expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions,” the producers said.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
2
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
3
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
4
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
5
School district behind controversial funding bill
School district behind controversial funding bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as ...
Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

People wait in their vehicles in line at a COVID-19 testing site, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Ho ...
Florida tops 1-day virus death mark; UK, France mandate masks
By Terry Spencer and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Florida reported 132 additional deaths, topping the previous record for the state set just last week. The figure likely includes deaths from the past weekend that had not been previously reported.

In a Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, a volunteer receives a COVID-19 test vaccine injecti ...
Virus vaccine plan could allow rich countries to buy more
By Maria Cheng The Associated Press

Activists warn that without stronger attempts to hold political, pharmaceutical and health leaders accountable, vaccines will be hoarded by rich countries in an unseemly race to inoculate their populations first.

In an Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder i ...
1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades carried out
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The execution of Daniel Lewis Lee came over the objection of the victims’ relatives and following days of legal wrangling and delays.

FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, ...
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike
By Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

With U.S. virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, the White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert, playing down the danger as President Donald Trump pushes to get the economy moving before he faces voters in November.

Jesus Costa and Antonio Ancon, right, stand on Copacabana beach amid the outbreak of the new co ...
US struggles with worst virus outbreak as tensions increase
By Tamara Lush and Pablo Gorondi The Associated Press

The United States was grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world on Monday, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases.

An electron microscope image shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolat ...
3 school teachers in Arizona get COVID-19, one later dies
The Associated Press

Three school teachers in the small eastern Arizona community of Winkelman tested positive for the coronavirus last month and one of them died, according to a Phoenix television station.