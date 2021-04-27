55°F
Nation and World

Autopsy shows Black man shot 5 times by deputies, lawyers say

By Ben Finley and Jonathan Drew The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 - 8:47 am
 
Mallory Thornton, of Durham, leads chants on a bullhorn while demonstrators marched peacefully ...
Mallory Thornton, of Durham, leads chants on a bullhorn while demonstrators marched peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday April 26, 2021, after family viewed 20 seconds of police body camera video of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was killed the week before by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies serving a warrant. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family vie ...
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family viewed 20 seconds of police body camera video of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was killed the week before by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies serving a warrant. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
A demonstrator yells from her car as protesters took to the streets in Elizabeth City, N.C., on ...
A demonstrator yells from her car as protesters took to the streets in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, April 26, 2021, to protest the killing of Andrew Brown by police and to demand the full body camera footage be released. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An independent autopsy shows that Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina, was shot five times, including in the back of the head, attorneys for the man’s family announced Tuesday.

A pathologist hired by Andrew Brown’s family examined his body and noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head, attorney Wayne Kendall said during a news conference.

Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee questioned why deputies had to shoot so many times at a man who, he said, posed no threat.

“Yesterday I said he was executed. This autopsy report shows me that was correct,” he said at the news conference. “It’s obvious he was trying to get away. It’s obvious. And they’re going to shoot him in the back of the head?”

Brown was shot Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in the eastern North Carolina town of Elizabeth City.

A family lawyer who viewed a 20-second portion of body camera footage shown to the family said Monday that law enforcement officers opened fire on Brown while he had his hands on the steering wheel. Lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said that she lost count of the numerous gunshots while viewing the footage.

The shooting prompted days of protests and calls for justice and transparency. The body camera footage has not been made public.

