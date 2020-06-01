Average U.S. gas price up 8 cents over 2 weeks to $2.05

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Jim Browning of Pahrump, fills up his gas tank at Sam's Club on East Serene Ave., in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020. Browning stated that he waited until getting to Las Vegas to get gas due to cheaper prices. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny.