92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Average U.S. gas price up 8 cents over 2 weeks to $2.05

The Associated Press
May 31, 2020 - 7:19 pm
 

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny.

MOST READ
1
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
2
Las Vegas casinos to reopen Thursday with many unanswered questions
Las Vegas casinos to reopen Thursday with many unanswered questions
3
2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest
2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest
4
Las Vegans clean up litter-strewn streets, take photos after protest
Las Vegans clean up litter-strewn streets, take photos after protest
5
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a prot ...
Anger over police killings shatters dozens of US cities
By Tim Sullivan and Stephen Groves The Associated Press

“We’re sick of it. The cops are out of control,” protester Olga Hall said in Washington, D.C. “They’re wild. There’s just been too many dead boys.”

A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, ...
Protests over police killings rage in dozens of U.S. cities
By Aaron Morrison and Sean Murphy The Associated Press

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black men grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides as the country lurched toward another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns.

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service police detain a protester in Lafayette Park across from the White ...
Trump praises Secret Service, says ‘vicious dogs’ were ready
By Michael Balsamo and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that many Secret Service agents were “just waiting for action” and ready to unleash “the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons, I have ever seen” if protesters angered by his response to George Floyd’s death had crossed the White House’s security fence.

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a check-cashing business burns during protests in Minneapolis. Pro ...
Governor says outside influences major factor in Minnesota violence
By Aaron Morrison and Tim Sullivan Associated Press

The governor acknowledged Saturday that he didn’t have enough manpower to contain the chaos that officials believe is largely being done by people and groups from outside of the community. The entire Minnesota National Guard has been activated. Federal troops may also be brought in.