73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

‘Awesome’: California enters spring with above-average mountain snowpack

The snow level on a mountain peak is seen near Phillips Station, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. ...
The snow level on a mountain peak is seen near Phillips Station, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Fred Greaves/California Department of Water Resources via AP)
More Stories
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay durin ...
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah
Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, ...
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli ...
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, ...
Why Tesla sales have dropped nearly 9% to start year
The Associated Press
April 2, 2024 - 3:14 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — California has entered spring with an above-average mountain snowpack and major reservoirs in good shape for a second consecutive year, staving off immediate water supply concerns but not allaying drought worries in a warming world.

The California Department of Water Resources measured the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack Tuesday at 110% of the April 1 average, a benchmark date because that is when it has historically been at its peak and helps inform runoff forecasts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had to wear snowshoes to follow a measuring crew across a meadow south of Lake Tahoe at Phillips Station, where in April 2015 predecessor Jerry Brown stood in a parched, brown field and ordered cities to cut water use by 25% due to drought.

“We’re here nine years later reconciling the extremes, reconciling the extreme weather whiplash, and I think today punctuates the point,” Newsom said in a livestream.

While reaching just above average was good news, the current snowpack pales in comparison to April 2023, when the Sierra snow water content stood at 237% of average after a barrage of atmospheric river storms ended three years of drought.

That extraordinary season filled major reservoirs well above historical levels, a welcome situation that continues.

This past winter coincided with a strong El Nino, a natural and occasional warming of part of the Pacific Ocean that can lead to more precipitation than usual in California but doesn’t always come through.

Just getting to the average range for peak snowpack this year was not a given after a significantly dry fall and early winter. Early storms had warm precipitation that did not build snowpack. That “snow drought” finally ended in February and March.

“Average is awesome,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the Department of Water Resources. “We’ve had some pretty big swings in the last couple of years, but average may be becoming less and less common.”

The Sierra snowpack normally supplies about 30% of California’s water and is sometimes described as a frozen reservoir.

How the snowpack translates into runoff into rivers, streams and reservoirs will be seen over the next few months. Additional cold storms, such as one expected later this week, could keep the snowpack intact, but warm spells could hasten the melt.

“California has had two years of relatively positive water conditions, but that is no reason to let our guard down now,” state climatologist Michael Anderson said in a statement. “With three record-setting multi-year droughts in the last 15 years and warmer temperatures, a well above average snowpack is needed to reach average runoff.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay durin ...
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The United States and Israel agreed to hold an in-person meeting to discuss their dispute over an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, ...
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
By Nasser Karimi and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

The Hezbollah terrorist group pledged “punishment and revenge” on Israel, which did not confirm the attack that killed two Iranian generals.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli ...
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

An international charity suspended delivery of food to Gaza on Tuesday, a day after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, ...
Why Tesla sales have dropped nearly 9% to start year
By Tom Krisher AP Auto Writer

The electric vehicle maker blamed several things for its sales decline, including an arson attack that knocked out power in one of its factories.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and ...
Israel’s military withdraw from Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

The Israeli military has described the raid on Shifa Hospital as a major battlefield victory in the nearly six-month war.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Death Valley among America’s most polluted national parks, study says
recommend 2
Part of California’s Highway 1 collapses in storm
recommend 3
Northern California, Nevada recovering as big blizzard moves out — PHOTOS
recommend 4
2 people killed in plane crash near Lake Tahoe
recommend 5
Cooler, wet conditions linger in valley before expected clearing — PHOTOS
recommend 6
Las Vegas bucking wide U.S. pattern of a winter without winter