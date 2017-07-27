Baby Charlie should go to hospice, judge says

A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will “inevitably” die within a short time.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for the media with a petition, outside Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Charlie Gard's mother Connie Yates arrives at the High Court for a hearing on her son's end of life care, in London, Britain July 26, 2017. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in London, Britain. Peter Nicholls/Reuters

The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for photographers as supporters hold a banner, before delivering a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. Peter Nicholls/Reuters

LONDON — A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will “inevitably” die within a short time.

Judge Nicholas Francis made the order after Charlie’s parents and a hospital didn’t agree to an end-of-life care plan by noon Thursday.

The judge said that meant 11-month-old Charlie, who has a rare genetic disease, should now be transferred to a hospice and taken off life support.

Charlie’s parents had wanted to take him home to die, but Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was not practical.

The judge has barred identification of the hospice or any of the medical staff treating Charlie.