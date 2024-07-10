117°F
Baby dies after boating on Lake Havasu as temps reached 121

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 1:33 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2024 - 3:43 pm

A 4-month-old baby died over Fourth of July weekend after suffering a heat-related illness while on a boat at Lake Havasu in Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:10 p.m. Friday, the 4-month-old baby was transported from a boat on Lake Havasu to an area hospital for heat-related illness.

The child was later taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital but died of their injuries, authorities said.

Lake Havasu reached 121 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities did not specify how long the baby had been on the boat before becoming ill.

A GoFundMe identified the young child as Tanna Rae Wroblewski.

“Enjoying a family day on the lake turned into the most unimaginable day of their lives,” the online fundraiser said.

By Ruben Vives Los Angeles Times

The lawsuit alleges that the organizations targeted the Adas Torah synagogue in the Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood on June 23 to “cause chaos, violence, and block the entrance to the synagogue, all because of their hatred of Zionism (and) the Jewish connection to the land of Israel.”

