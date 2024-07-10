101°F
Baby dies after Lake Havasu boat trip as temps reached 121 degrees

Lake Havasu, Arizona. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 1:33 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2024 - 6:56 pm

A 4-month-old baby died over the Fourth of July weekend after suffering a heat-related illness while on a boat at Lake Havasu in Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:10 p.m. Friday, the 4-month-old baby was transported from a boat on Lake Havasu to an area hospital for heat-related illness.

The child was later taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital but died of their injuries, authorities said.

Lake Havasu reached 121 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities did not specify how long the baby had been on the boat before becoming ill.

A GoFundMe identified the young child as Tanna Rae Wroblewski.

“Enjoying a family day on the lake turned into the most unimaginable day of their lives,” the online fundraiser said.

