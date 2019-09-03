Bear cub rescued from dumpster near Lake Tahoe

When a late-night trip to a trash container left a wailing bear cub stuck inside a dumpster near a Lake Tahoe motel, deputies were called upon to help the cub reunite with its family.

This Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 photo from video, first in a sequence, released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, shows a bear cub and its mother as they attempt to enter a trash container outside a motel in Kings Beach, Calif., on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

This Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 photo from video, second in a sequence, released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, shows deputies using a pole to lift the lid of a trash container after a bear cub had fallen in and become trapped outside a motel in Kings Beach, Calif., on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

This Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 photo from video, third and last in a sequence, released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, shows a bear cub climbing out of a trash container after depuites lifted the lid and put a ladder inside after the cub became trapped, outside a motel in Kings Beach, Calif., on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — When a late-night trip to a trash container left a wailing bear cub stuck inside a dumpster near a Lake Tahoe motel, deputies were called upon to help the cub reunite with its family.

The cub can be heard crying from inside the metal dumpster in video recorded by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

While their mother keeps watch, the bear’s sibling first attempts to rescue the trapped bear, initially trying to climb a light pole, to no avail.

It then climbs on the side of the trash container but fails to open the heavy lid.

Finally, deputies — who are no strangers to bears in Lake Tahoe — come to the rescue.

With the bear family a few paces away and watching from behind a tree, a deputy opens the trash container with a pole and a second deputy quickly places a ladder inside the container.

The deputies back away, allowing the cub to climb the ladder and scurry off to rejoin its family.