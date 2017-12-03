Bears Ears, Grand Staircase Escalante plans expected Monday

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Utah on Monday to announce cutting the size of Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, where drilling and mining are banned.

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump is expected to visit Utah on Monday to announce cutting the size of Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, where drilling and mining are banned.

Bears Ears is expected to be cut by 85 percent to just over 200,000 acres and Grand-Escalante to be halved to just under a million acres, the Washington Post reported, citing administration documents.

Trump has argued previous administrations abused their right to designate monuments under the Antiquities Act of 1906 and put millions of acres, mainly in western states, off limits to drilling, mining, logging and ranching without adequate input from locals.

After more than 5,000 people rallied against the cuts in Salt Lake City on Saturday, another rally in rural Monticello, Utah, near Bears Ears, included state and local politicians who supported Trump’s plans.

A poll released last week indicated most Utahns “strongly” or “somewhat” support Trump’s actions.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., who has urged the administration to trim the boundaries of Gold Butte, said he was not aware that the president would announce a decision on the Nevada monument while in Utah.

Trump has pushed to roll back regulations that prevent development and ordered a review of 27 monuments with cultural, historical or scientific importance.

The Washington Post also reported Friday that two senior Senate Democrats want Trump to explain why he’s poised to remove protections for U.S. Forest Service land in the Bears Ears when the agency did not recommend any such change.

There are 289,000 acres of Forest Service land currently in Bears Ears.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Sen. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.), the ranking Democrat on the Agriculture subcommittee on conservation, forestry and natural resources, made the inquiry Friday after Trump’s nominee to serve as U.S. Department of Agriculture general counsel informed them that the department had not recommended the Interior Department remove any Forest Service acreage from existing national monuments.

In a letter to the president, Stabenow and Bennet write that any effort to remove Forest Service land from either Bears Ears or four California national monuments still under review would be at odds with the agency’s own recommendations to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Trump had asked Zinke to reassess the status of more than two dozen monuments established since 1996. In his report, which the White House has refused to release since its submission in August, Zinke recommended cutting the size of at least four sites and changing the way at least a half-dozen more are managed.

Several legal scholars believe Trump lacks the legal authority to change national monument boundaries. The lawmakers ask him to address the issue and to “please provide a citation for any such legal authority.”

USDA could not be immediately reached Friday for comment on the letter.

The planned reduction of Bears Ears is expected to spark legal battles with environmental groups and Native American tribes.

Bears Ears was designated a national monument by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument was preserved by former Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1996.