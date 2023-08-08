98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Beat those odds: Mega Millions jackpot swells to all-time record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2023 - 12:43 pm
 
A person purchases a Mega Millions ticket inside a convenience store Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in K ...
A person purchases a Mega Millions ticket inside a convenience store Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.58 billion. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mega Millions has reached its biggest jackpot ever at an estimated $1.58 billion ($783.3 million cash) for the Tuesday 8 p.m. PDT drawing.

Nobody has won the jackpot since April 18.

The current record is $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

If there is no winner tonight, the Friday jackpot will be an estimated $1.8 billion ($892.4 million cash).

Only two Powerball jackpots have been larger. A single ticket sold in California won $2.04 billion on Nov. 8, 2022, and three tickets (California, Florida and Tennessee) split a $1.586 billion jackpot on Jan. 3, 2016.

The jackpot drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

Winners are subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Tickets cost $2 and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets, the closest being in White Hills, about 30 miles south of Hoover Dam.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The astronomical odds of winning Mega Millions are off the charts when compared with other rare events, as compiled by MarketsChain:

— Earth getting hit by a meteorite: 1 in 300,000.

— Becoming a self-made billionaire: 1 in 574,012.

— Being killed in a tornado: 1 in 5.7 million.

— Becoming a shark attack fatality: 1 in 4.3 million.

— Living to 100: 1 in 5,000.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Las Vegas teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
2
Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage
Las Vegas Strip hotel fire causes $50K damage
3
‘It was no accident’: Family disputes police report about teen killed on minibike
‘It was no accident’: Family disputes police report about teen killed on minibike
4
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
5
CARTOONS: The quickest way to end up in jail these days
CARTOONS: The quickest way to end up in jail these days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard, e ...
Biden announcing historic Grand Canyon monument designation
By Chris Megerian and Terry Tang The Associated Press

President Joe Biden will use his visit to Arizona on Tuesday to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, making Native American tribes’ and environmentalists’ decades-long vision to preserve the land a reality.

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP ...
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

 
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
By Michael Kunzelman, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss.

This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. ...
US credit rating downgraded for only second time in history
By Christopher Rugaber AP Economics Writer

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades.

More stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot soars to $1.25B
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot soars to $1.25B
Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot
Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $720M, among highest in game’s history
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $720M, among highest in game’s history
$875M Powerball prize elusive; jackpots top $1.5B Monday, Tuesday
$875M Powerball prize elusive; jackpots top $1.5B Monday, Tuesday
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $910M
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $910M
Now $1.05B: No tickets match Mega Millions numbers
Now $1.05B: No tickets match Mega Millions numbers