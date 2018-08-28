Bees swarm hot dog stand in Times Square — VIDEO

A swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square after they made their home atop a hot dog stand.

NEW YORK — A swarm of bees caused a brief commotion in Times Square after they made their home atop a hot dog stand.

It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The New York Police Department’s bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.

WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor’s umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.

The NYPD is literally vacuuming up the bees @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/mr5AMIn3hw — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) August 28, 2018

In a tweet, the NYPD said that “no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind.”

Curious what all the buzz is about?! Our official NYPD Bee keepers were in Times Square safely removing a swarm from a local vendor. No tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind. Check out what are bee keepers are up to by following their official Twitter account:@NYPDBees https://t.co/LTMfPPGzlv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 28, 2018

the brown on the top of that umbrella. is a swarm of bees pic.twitter.com/Kd2OXGbqRP — Astrid Rotenberry (@peachietree) August 28, 2018