Betsy DeVos and Dwyane Wade visit site of Florida school shooting

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at a news conference following a visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the school, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Coral Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at a news conference following a visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the school, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Coral Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos leaves a news conference following a visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the aftermath of a Feb. 14 mass shooting at the school, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Coral Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade reacts after a foul during the overtime period an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Washington. The Wizards won 117-113. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PARKLAND, Fla. — The Florida school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting last month has hosted two dignitaries: Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Wade made a surprise appearance at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday morning, meeting with students and teachers and posing for photos.

Wade told the students that they were inspiring to him. He punctuated his remarks with “MSD Strong all the way” — which was met with a loud roar.

DeVos said some students told her their healing process after the Feb. 14 shooting was a “day-to-day situation.” She said their faces lit up when they talked about therapy dogs that have been brought to campus to help them.

After meeting with students, DeVos told reporters that arming some teachers should be considered an option but not a requirement.