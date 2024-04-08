Biden ally opposes halting U.S. weapons transfers to Israel

69°F
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) speaks to reporters after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Democr ...
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) speaks to reporters after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)
By Alicia Diaz Bloomberg News
April 8, 2024 - 1:30 pm
 

A Senate ally of President Joe Biden said the U.S. should continue sending weapons to Israel, rejecting a call by House members to withhold arms transfers pending a full investigation into the Israeli missile strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza.

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, cited a heightened risk of an attack by Iran or its proxies after a strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria that Iran blamed on Israel.

“In the face of a possible attack from Iran, I don’t agree that we should in any way constrain or stop the delivery of defensive material that is essential for Israel’s defense,” Coons said on Fox News Sunday.

Biden has come under renewed pressure to restrict U.S. support for Israel after the aid workers, including a U.S.-Canadian dual national, were killed last week.

Israel’s army responded by dismissing two officers, calling the strike a case of “mistaken identification, errors in decision making, and an attack contrary to standard operating procedures.”

Biden delivered a warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, urging him to take new steps to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza or face a consequential shift in U.S. support.

More than three dozen House Democrats, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, went further in an open letter on Friday, calling on the administration to withhold weapons transfers from Israel until an investigation “into the airstrike is concluded and, if it is found this strike violated U.S. or international law, those responsible are held accountable.”

Asked about the letter, Coons said he disagrees.

“It’s important that we continue to show strong support for the defense of Israel, that we continue to support the Iron Dome and other ballistic missile defenses that we’ve jointly developed and that we make it clear we will defend Israel against any Iranian proxy attack or any direct attack by Iran,” Coons said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the World Central Kitchen attack last week, while saying that recent deliveries of U.S. weapons to Israel reflect a pipeline of long-term commitments notified to Congress, often “years ago.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, sought to cast Democrats as wavering in their support for Israel.

“It’s time to stop lecturing Israel on how it should best defend itself and begin equipping our friend with the resources necessary to eliminate the threat of Hamas, once and for all,” he said in a statement Sunday.

George Skelton Los Angeles Times

It seems only yesterday that California’s population was nearly 40 million. Then more people left the state. Now they’re not even at 39 million.

By Jack Jeffery and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas terrorist group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began.

