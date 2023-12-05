68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israelis ‘appalling’

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press
December 5, 2023 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2023 - 3:23 pm
President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Boston to attend campaign fundra ...
President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One for a trip to Boston to attend campaign fundraisers, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday forcefully denounced the reported rape and sexual violence against Israeli girls and women by Hamas terrorists following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, calling on the world to condemn such conduct “without equivocation” and “without exception.”

Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Boston, Biden noted that in recent weeks, female survivors and witnesses to the attacks have shared “horrific accounts of unimaginable cruelty.”

“Reports of women raped — repeatedly raped — and their bodies being mutilated while still alive — of women corpses being desecrated, Hamas terrorists inflicting as much pain and suffering on women and girls as possible and then murdering them,” Biden said. “It is appalling.”

Israel has said it is investigating several cases of sexual assault and rape from the Hamas attack on Israel. Witnesses and medical experts have said that Hamas terrorists committed a series of rapes and other attacks before killing the victims in the Oct. 7 attack.

Experts have been piecing together evidence in recent weeks in a case that is complicated because there are no known victims to testify and limited forensic evidence.

Biden’s comments come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has sought to put greater focus on the sexual violence it says Hamas committed during the Oct. 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people on Israeli soil and led to another 240 being taken hostage. Some recently released hostages have shared testimonies of sexual violence and abuse during their time in Gaza.

Hamas has denied that terrorists committed sexual assaults.

Netanyahu railed against the lack of international response during a news conference on Tuesday evening.

“I say to the women’s rights organizations, to the human rights organizations, you’ve heard of the rape of Israeli women, horrible atrocities, sexual mutilation — where the hell are you?” Netanyahu asked.

Israel hosted a special event at the United Nations on Monday where former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and former Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg were among those who criticized what they called a global failure to support women who were raped, sexually assaulted and in some cases killed.

The comments from Biden came one day after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the terrorists’ alleged assaults on women “reprehensible.”

Jean-Pierre, who underscored that she was speaking on behalf of the president, was responding to a question about comments made by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a California Democrat, during a CNN interview in which she responded to a question about rape by Palestinian terrorists by saying, “I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians, 15,000 Palestinians have been killed.”

Jayapal later issued a statement clarifying that she “unequivocally” condemns “Hamas’ use of rape and sexual violence as an act of war.”

As a senator, Biden was the author of the Violence Against Women Act, which was signed into law in 1994. He referenced his work on the issue as a lawmaker as he spoke out against the allegations of sexual violence by Hamas.

“The world can’t just look away at what’s going on,” Biden told donors. He added, “It’s on all of us — government, international organizations, civil society and businesses — to forcefully condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists without equivocation. Without equivocation, without exception.”

———

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim and Aamer Madhani contributed from Washington and Melanie Lidman from Jerusalem.

MOST READ
1
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
4
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
5
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli security forces inspect a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from ...
Gaza’s 2nd-largest city faces more Israeli strikes
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel says its forces are “in the heart” of Khan Younis and engaged in the “most intense day” of battles since the ground offensive began.

Irena Tati, center left, and Lena Troufanov, center, both released by Hamas last week, hold pic ...
Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu
The Associated Press

The families have sought to meet with Netanyahu and his wartime Cabinet since a truce deal between Israel and Hamas that saw the release of 105 hostages expired last week.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on ...
Israel widens offensive, calls for more evacuations in southern Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israel has vowed to eliminate Gaza’s Hamas rulers, whose Oct. 7 surprise terrorist attack triggered the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.

More stories
Clinton, others demand condemnation of Hamas’ use of sexual violence
Clinton, others demand condemnation of Hamas’ use of sexual violence
American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas
American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of hostages
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of hostages
Hamas ‘close to reaching a truce agreement’ with Israel, Hamas leader says
Hamas ‘close to reaching a truce agreement’ with Israel, Hamas leader says
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
Mediators extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza minutes before it expires
Families of Americans held by Hamas describe their anguish
Families of Americans held by Hamas describe their anguish