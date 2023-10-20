91°F
Nation and World

Biden celebrates release of 2 Americans taken by Hamas

The Associated Press
October 20, 2023 - 11:56 am
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 2:12 pm
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her dog, Panda, in Chicago. ...
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her dog, Panda, in Chicago. The Israeli government said Hamas militants on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, freed two Americans -- Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, who had been held hostage in Gaza since militants rampaged through Israel two weeks ago. The pair, who also hold Israeli citizenship, were the first hostages to be released of the roughly 200 abducted. (Courtesy of the Raanan family via AP)
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her father, Uri Raanan, in Me ...
This photo provided by the Raanan family shows Natalie Raanan and her father, Uri Raanan, in Mexico. The Israeli government said Hamas militants on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, freed two Americans -- Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, who had been held hostage in Gaza since militants rampaged through Israel two weeks ago. The pair, who also hold Israeli citizenship, were the first hostages to be released of the roughly 200 abducted. (Courtesy of the Raanan family via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is celebrating the release of a Chicago-area woman and her teenage daughter who had been visiting Israel when they were taken hostage by Hamas militants Oct. 7.

The Israeli military said Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, were released to the Israeli military Friday. Hamas said the Qatari government was instrumental in securing their release.

“Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear,” Biden said in a statement.

Thanking the governments of Qatar and Israel for their help, Biden said the White House had been “working around-the-clock” to secure the release of American hostages “and we have not ceased our efforts to secure the release of those who are still being held.”

Biden declares support for Israel, Ukraine vital for US security
By Chris Megerian and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

President Joe Biden declared it is “vital for America’s national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening U.S. involvement in a rare Oval Office address.

