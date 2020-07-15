95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Biden, Gates, other Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press
July 15, 2020 - 3:04 pm
 
Updated July 15, 2020 - 8:55 pm

Unidentified hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies Wednesday in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The fake tweets tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

There is no evidence that the owners of these accounts were targeted themselves. Instead, the hacks appeared designed to lure their Twitter followers into sending money to an anonymous Bitcoin account. The Biden campaign, for instance, said that Twitter’s integrity team “locked down the account within a few minutes of the breach and removed the related tweet.”

The Review-Journal’s account was restored at around 5:40 p.m.

Obama’s office had no immediate comment. The FBI said it was aware of Twitter’s security breach, but declined further comment.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although the Associated Press was able to capture screenshots of several before they disappeared.

In several tweets, Twitter said it believes the incident was a “coordinated social engineering attack” that targeted some of its employees with access to internal systems and tools. They were then used to take control of many high-profile and verified accounts and tweet from them.

The company said it immediately locked down the affected accounts and removed the tweets posted by the attackers. It also temporarily blocked verified users from tweeting while the company investigated the issue.

Among the political figures targeted, the hack mostly appeared to target Democrats or other figures on the left, drawing comparisons to the 2016 campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies established that Russia engaged in coordinated attempts to interfere in those U.S. elections through social media tampering and various hacks, including targeting the various campaigns and major party organizations.

The hack might also be a simple demonstration of Twitter’s weak security controls as the U.S. heads into the 2020 presidential election, a contest in which the service is likely to play an influential role.

The Bitcoin account mentioned in the fake tweets appears to have been created on Wednesday. By the end of the day, it had received almost 12.9 bitcoins, an amount currently valued at slightly more than $114,000. At some point during the day, roughly half that sum in Bitcoin was withdrawn from the account.

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter. The three men are worth a combined $362 billion, according to the latest calculations by Forbes magazine.

The same bogus offer cropped up a second time on Musk’s account, which has a history of sometimes befuddling tweets from the eccentric billionaire. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gates, who has become one of the world’s leading philanthropists since stepping down as Microsoft CEO, confirmed the tweet wasn’t from him. “This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing,” a spokesperson for the billionaire said in a statement.

This is hardly the first time hackers have created mischief on Twitter. Just last year, the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was broken into and used to tweet racist and vulgar comments.

The latest security breach prompted Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, to send a letter to Dorsey urging him to work with the FBI and the Justice Department on ways to improve Twitter’s security.

“A successful attack on your system’s servers represents a threat to all of your users’ privacy and data security,” Hawley wrote.

Investors also appeared to be concerned about potential fallout from the hack affecting Twitter’s usage. Twitter’s shares fell 3 percent in extended trading after news of the hack broke.

MOST READ
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
3
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
4
Hospital chain UHS planning 40-acre west Henderson campus
Hospital chain UHS planning 40-acre west Henderson campus
5
Clark County schools’ delayed reopening approved, Jara says
Clark County schools’ delayed reopening approved, Jara says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a ...
American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs
By David Koenig The Associated Press

American Airlines is notifying about 25,000 workers that their jobs could be eliminated in October because of plunging demand for air travel, adding to the toll that the virus pandemic is taking on the airline industry.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the National Constitution Center Americas T ...
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval O ...
Trump’s lawyers may challenge subpoenas for tax records
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, ...
White House trade adviser critical of Fauci in opinion article
The Associated Press

Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, tweeted Wednesday the piece by trade adviser Peter Navarro “didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone.”

Taxpayers must file their tax return or seek an extension by Wednesday, July 15, or face a pena ...
Last chance: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline
By Sarah Skidmore Sell The Associated Press

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.