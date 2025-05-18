80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Nation and World

Biden has been diagnosed with cancer

Then-President Joe Biden speaks to the media at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charle ...
Then-President Joe Biden speaks to the media at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
More Stories
Law enforcement investigate a vehicle after an explosion on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Palm Spri ...
Authorities identify 25-year-old suspect in California fertility clinic bombing
Tug boats assist the Cuauhtémoc, a masted Mexican Navy training ship, toward Pier 35 after ...
Mexican naval sailboat hits Brooklyn Bridge, killing two crew members
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the 34th Arab League summit, in Baghdad, Iraq, ...
Arab leaders promise to work on reconstruction of Gaza and press for a ceasefire
An Israeli tank moves in a staging area in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, Friday, ...
Israel launches a new military operation in Gaza. Netanyahu tells negotiating team to stay at talks
Associated Press
May 18, 2025 - 1:18 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2025 - 2:13 pm

WASHINGTON — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

Biden was seen last week by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said. “The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Prostate cancers are given a score called a Gleason score that measures, on a scale of 1 to 10, how the cancerous cells look compared with normal cells. Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

When prostate cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it often spreads to the bones. Metastasized cancer is much harder to treat than localized cancer because it can be hard for drugs to reach all the tumors and completely root out the disease.

However, when prostate cancers need hormones to grow, as in Biden’s case, they can be susceptible to treatment that deprives the tumors of hormones.

The health of Biden, 82, was a dominant concern among voters during his time as president. After a calamitous debate performance in June while seeking reelection, Biden abandoned his bid for a second term. Then-Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee and lost to Republican Donald Trump, who returned to the White House after a four-year hiatus.

But in recent days, Biden rejected concerns about his age despite reporting in the new book “Original Sin” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson that aides had shielded the public from the extent of his decline while serving as president.

In February 2023, Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest that was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. And in November 2021, he had a polyp removed from his colon that was a benign, but potentially pre-cancerous lesion.

In 2022, Biden made a “cancer moonshot” one of his administration’s priorities with the goal of halving the cancer death rate over the next 25 years. The initiative was a continuation of his work as vice president to address a disease that had killed his older son, Beau.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Moody’s Ratings stripped the U.S. government of its top credit rating Friday, citing successi ...
Moody’s strips US government of top credit rating
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Moody’s is the last of the three major rating agencies to lower the federal government’s credit. Standard & Poor’s downgraded federal debt in 2011 and Fitch Ratings followed in 2023.

Israeli soldiers work on tanks and APCs at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip, ...
Israel intensifies attacks in Gaza, strikes ports in Yemen
By Wafaa Shurafa and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

The strikes across the Gaza Strip came as President Donald Trump wrapped up a visit to the region that included stops in three Gulf states but not Israel.

Yuval Raphael from Israel performs the song "New Day Will Rise" during the dress rehe ...
Israel’s presence still roils pop music competition
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Last year’s event in Sweden drew large demonstrations calling for Israel to be kicked out of the contest over its conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

MORE STORIES