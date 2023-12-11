51°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Biden hosts Hanukkah ceremony at the White House amid antisemitism concerns

By Will Weissert The Associated Press
December 11, 2023 - 12:55 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2023 - 6:18 pm
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washi ...
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, as second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Rabbi Angela Buchdahl listen. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff lights the Shamash on menorah during a Hanukkah reception with Pre ...
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff lights the Shamash on menorah during a Hanukkah reception with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff passes a Menorah candle to Anne Neuberger at a Hanukkah reception ...
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff passes a Menorah candle to Anne Neuberger at a Hanukkah reception with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White Hous ...
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to a guest at a Hanukkah reception with President Joe B ...
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to a guest at a Hanukkah reception with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., arrives before President Joe Biden and first lady Jill B ...
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., arrives before President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., arrives before President Joe Biden and first lady ...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., arrives before President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP)
Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace, gather to protest the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and chain ...
Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace, gather to protest the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and chain themselves to the fence outside the White House, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted a Hanukkah reception at the White House on Monday night, vowing to continue to stand with Israel in its war with Hamas while saying that a “surge of antisemitism” around the globe “is sickening.”

Nearly 800 guests filled the East Room to almost overflowing. The crowd included Holocaust survivors, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and around two dozen members of Congress.

Also present were Jewish community leaders and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who was among those who lit a menorah partially made from the original timbers of the White House.

The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Emhoff is the first Jewish person to be the spouse of one of the country’s nationally elected leaders. Last week he presided over the lighting ceremony of a massive menorah in front of the White House.

A menorah is lit nightly during the eight-day Jewish festival, which this year is being celebrated from Dec. 7 until Friday.

Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of Central Synagogue in New York City led Monday’s ceremony, telling the president: “You’ve been a steadfast supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself. A trusted and true friend to the Jewish people.”

Buchdahl talked about the darkness of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which triggered war with Israel. But she said that since, “Its only gotten darker, with many around the world justifying terrorism, normalizing antisemitism, with the pain of so many lives lost — Israeli and Palestinian — in this just but tragic war.”

She also drew sustained applause when she called Biden “a beacon of strength.”

The president told the crowd, “You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist.” He said that while he doesn’t always agree with Israel’s leaders and governmental policies, “Were there no Israel, there would not be a Jew in the world who is safe.”

“We continue to provide military assistance until they get rid of Hamas but we have to be careful,” Biden said of U.S. support for the war. He added: “The whole world, public opinion can shift overnight. We can’t let that happen.”

Biden said of hostages being held by Hamas, which U.S. authorities have been working for months to help free, “We’re not going to stop until we get every one of them home.” The crowd also cheered when he talked of his administration’s efforts to increase humanitarian aid flowing to civilians in Gaza caught in the fighting.

Others, though, have decried Biden’s stance on the war. Earlier Monday, protesters gathered outside the White House as nearly 20 women describing themselves as “Jewish elders” chained themselves to the fence around the grounds.

Authorities took the women away after using a bolt cutter to cut the chains that had encircled the protesters’ waists. Organizers said they deliberately picked the day of the White House’s Hanukkah celebration to protest.

“We, as elder Jews, we know what genocide looks like. We know what genocide feels like. It’s in our bodies, in our bones,” said Esther Farmer of Jewish Voice for Peace, which organized the demonstration. “It’s horrifying, it’s devastating. Sometimes, it’s hard to get up in the morning to see this, and it’s being done in the name of Jews. So we are here — as elderly Jews — to say, not in our name.”

The U.S. Park Police said they issued 18 citations to the protesters and released them from custody.

Biden at the reception said he recognized American Jews “hurt” and “fear for your safety” because “the surge of antisemitism in the United States and around the world is sickening.”

“We see it in our communities and in schools and colleges and social media,” the president said, adding that such instances “surface painful scars.”

MOST READ
1
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley apartment shooting
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley apartment shooting
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
3
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
4
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
5
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on C ...
Harvard under heightened pressure after Penn leadership ousted
By Janet Lorin and Amanda Gordon Bloomberg News

Some of America’s most elite universities have been under unprecedented scrutiny, capping weeks of accusations that schools tolerate antisemitism while decrying other forms of racism and bias.

Israeli soldiers take part in a ground operation in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood, Friday, ...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt offensive
By Josef Federman, Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israel’s defense minister says the current phase of the country’s military offensive against Hamas terrorists will “take time.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minis ...
Putin, Netanyahu talk amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war
By Alisa Odenheimer and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

In a 50-minute call, Netanyahu “strongly criticized the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

More stories
As Hanukkah begins, South Florida Jews grapple with rising antisemitism, heartbreak of war
As Hanukkah begins, South Florida Jews grapple with rising antisemitism, heartbreak of war
March for Israel brings thousands to DC to denounce antisemitism
March for Israel brings thousands to DC to denounce antisemitism
Senate Majority Leader Schumer warns antisemitism on the rise
Senate Majority Leader Schumer warns antisemitism on the rise
Germany’s chancellor lights Hanukkah candle on menorah at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate
Germany’s chancellor lights Hanukkah candle on menorah at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate
Senator: White House not seeking conditions on military aid to Israel
Senator: White House not seeking conditions on military aid to Israel
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow