60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Biden: Israel losing support internationally

By Colleen Long and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
December 12, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Updated December 12, 2023 - 2:10 pm
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washi ...
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.(Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza, speaking out in unusually strong language just hours before the United Nations demanded a humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“Israel’s security can rest on the United States, but right now it has more than the United States. It has the European Union, it has Europe, it has most of the world supporting them,” Biden said to donors during a fundraiser Tuesday.

“They’re starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” Biden said.

The president said he thought Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu understood, but he wasn’t so sure about the Israeli war cabinet. Israeli forces were carrying out strikes across Gaza as the military presses ahead with an offensive that officials say could go on for weeks or months.

The president offered a harder-than-usual assessment of Israel’s decisions since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Biden’s top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, heads to Israel this week to consult directly.

Biden also renewed his warnings that Israel should not make the same mistakes of overreaction that the U.S. did following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Biden recounted a well-worn story about him inscribing on a photo with Netanyahu decades ago, “Bibi, I don’t agree with a damn thing you have to say.” This time, the president added to his retelling of the story: “That remains to be the case.”

The fundraiser was part of a gathering of Jewish donors, many of whom attended a White House Hanukkah reception on Monday evening.

Biden said that when he has warned Netanyahu of a loss of international support over the bombing, the Israeli leader has mentioned that the U.S. had “carpet-bombed Germany” in World War II and dropped the atomic bomb on Japan.

“That’s why all these institutions were set up after World War II, to see that it didn’t happen again,” he said. “Don’t make the same mistakes we made in 9/11. There’s no reason we had to be in a war in Afghanistan. There’s no reason we had to do so many things that we did.”

The U.N. General Assembly voted Tuesday on a nonbinding resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, days after the U.S. vetoed a similar measure at the U.N. Security Council. The U.K abstained from that 13-1 vote, but France and Japan were among those supporting the call for a cease-fire. Only Security Council resolutions are legally binding under the terms of the international body’s charter.

Before Biden’s comments at the fundraiser, Netanyahu said in a statement that he appreciated American support and that he’d received “full backing for the ground incursion and blocking the international pressure to stop the war.”

“Yes, there is disagreement about ‘the day after Hamas’ and I hope that we will reach agreement here as well. I would like to clarify my position: I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo. Gaza will be neither Hamastan nor Fatahstan.”

Biden specifically called out Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of a far-right Israeli party and the minister of national security in Netanyahu’s governing coalition, who opposes a two-state solution and has called for Israel to reassert control over all of the West Bank and Gaza. Ben-Gvir sits on Israel’s security cabinet, but is not a member of the country’s three-person war cabinet.

Earlier Tuesday, Sullivan said he would speak with Netanyahu about timetables for ending major combat in Gaza, and that he would be carrying Biden’s thoughts on the matter. He said he would also be looking to hear from Netanyahu and Israeli officials on the issue.

“The subject of how they are seeing the timetable of this war will certainly be on the agenda for my meetings,” Sullivan said during an appearance at a forum hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

Sullivan suggested that at some point there would be a shift from the high-intensity Israeli operations seen over the last several weeks to more focused operations to achieve Israeli objectives. He also said he would also speak to Netanyahu about his recent comments that Israel Defense Forces would maintain open-ended security control of Gaza after the war ends.

Sullivan reiterated the Biden administration’s position that it does not want to see Israel reoccupy Gaza or further shrink its already small territory. The U.S. has repeatedly called for a return of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority and the resumption of peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

“I will have the opportunity to talk to Prime Minister Netanyahu about what exactly he has in mind with that comment, because that can be interpreted in a number of different ways,” Sullivan said. “But the U.S. position on this is clear.”

Associated Press writers Will Weissert and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
3
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide
4
CARTOONS: The clown who keeps upstaging Trump
CARTOONS: The clown who keeps upstaging Trump
5
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli forces evacuate a wounded soldier from Gaza, near the border between Gaza and southern ...
Israel pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels: WSJ
By Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Biden administration officials say the process could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the terrorist group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions.

Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on C ...
Harvard under heightened pressure after Penn leadership ousted
By Janet Lorin and Amanda Gordon Bloomberg News

Some of America’s most elite universities have been under unprecedented scrutiny, capping weeks of accusations that schools tolerate antisemitism while decrying other forms of racism and bias.

More stories
Israel pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels: WSJ
Israel pumping seawater into Hamas tunnels: WSJ
Putin, Netanyahu talk amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war
Putin, Netanyahu talk amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war
Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should govern Gaza and West Bank
Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should govern Gaza and West Bank
U.S.: Report of Israel-Hamas deal to allow hostage release was premature
U.S.: Report of Israel-Hamas deal to allow hostage release was premature
U.N. General Assembly votes to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza
U.N. General Assembly votes to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of hostages
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of hostages