Nation and World

Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas; hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed

By Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long The Associated Press
November 26, 2023 - 9:48 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in Nantucket, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, about hostages freed by Hamas in a third set of releases under a four-day cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Avigail Idan, 4 years old. Avigail was one of the third group of hostages released by Hamas on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, as part of truce deal. Hamas freed 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters via AP)
NANTUCKET, Mass. — President Joe Biden confirmed Sunday that Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American girl held hostage by Hamas terrorists after her parents were killed, was released as part of the cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war.

“Thank God she’s home,” Biden said to reporters. “I wish I were there to hold her.”

Abigail has dual Israeli-U.S. citizenship, and Biden said she was “safely in Israel.” She was the first U.S. hostage to be released under terms of the cease-fire. Biden said he did not have immediate information on Abigail’s condition. The White House said later that the president spoke by telephone with members of the girl’s family in the United States and Israel. He also spoke with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas terrorists stormed Abigail’s kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents. She ran to a neighbor’s home for shelter, and the Brodutch family — mother Hagar and her three children — took Abigail in as the rampage raged. Then all five disappeared and were later confirmed to be captives. They were among the more than 200 people taken to Gaza in the attack that touched off the war. Abigail had a birthday while she was held.

Two of Abigail’s family members on Sunday thanked Biden, the Qatari government and others involved in securing her release, saying in a statement they remain committed to the “safe and swift return” of all hostages.

“Today’s release proves that it’s possible. We can get all hostages back home. We have to keep pushing,” said Liz Hirsh Naftali and Noa Naftali, Abigail’s great aunt and cousin.

The Brodutch family was also in the group, ranging in age from 4 to 84, released Sunday. Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt. Israel’s army said one was airlifted directly to a hospital.

“They’ve endured a terrible ordeal,” Biden said, and can now begin the “long journey toward healing.”

According to the White House, Biden and Netanyahu agreed the work was not yet done. Biden described the negotiations as a day-by-day, hour-by-hour process and said he would continue working until all hostages were free.

“Nothing is guaranteed and nothing is being taken for granted. But the proof that this is working and worth pursuing further is in every smile and every grateful tear we see on the faces of those families who are finally getting back together again. The proof is little Abigail,” the president said.

Biden said in remarks from Nantucket, the Massachusetts island where he spent Thanksgiving with his family, that the cease-fire agreement is “delivering lifesaving results.”

Netanyahu issued a video statement after speaking with Biden. He talked about the happiness of bringing Abigail home, but also the sadness that her parents were killed. “She has no parents, but she has an entire nation that hugs her, and we will take care of all her needs,” he said.

International mediators led by representatives from the United States and Qatar are trying to extend the cease-fire.

“Critically needed aid is going in and hostages are coming out,” Biden said.

Biden said he was “hopeful” the other Americans would be released. “We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones,” he said.

