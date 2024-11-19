50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Biden says he will keep pushing Gaza cease-fire efforts

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives late for the group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janei ...
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives late for the group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
More Stories
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a ...
Trump backs ‘emergency’ plan to use military for mass deportations
A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silve ...
California farm recalls carrots after dozens of E. coli infections, 1 death
A social mobilizer washes up in preparation to help receive members of the community ahead of t ...
First US case of mpox variant reported in California
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israeli military: Blood supplies transported into Gaza
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
November 18, 2024 - 5:46 pm
 

President Joe Biden told fellow global leaders at a Group of 20 summit Monday that his soon-to-end administration would keep pushing to bring an equitable end to Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Seated between leaders of France and India at a long oval table at the summit site in Rio de Janeiro, Biden cited U.S. efforts on hunger and poverty in his soon-to-end four years in office, saying he had put $160 billion into global development.

With fewer than three months left in his term, Biden also said his administration would keep pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on its conduct of the war and the need to end it. “Israel has a right to defend itself after the worse massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. But how it defends itself … matters a great deal.”

“We’re going to keep pushing to accelerate a cease-fire deal that ensures Israel’s security and brings hostages home and ends the suffering of the Palestinian people and children,” he said.

Biden also said Hamas was still refusing a deal, adding, “I am asking everyone to increase the pressure on Hamas.”

United Nations aid organizations said a convoy carrying food supplies in Gaza was attacked over the weekend. UNRWA, the main U.N. agency responsible for distributing aid in Gaza, said gunmen stole aid from 97 of the convoy’s 109 trucks on Saturday. The Israeli military has said that attacking and stealing aid is an ongoing problem, especially in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said one woman was killed and 10 wounded in a Hezbollah rocket attack that hit northern Israel.

According to paramedics who arrived at the scene, one woman was killed instantly and 10 others were injured after a rocket struck a four-story building. The Israeli military said the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah had launched more than 100 projectiles toward Israel on Monday.

Israeli airstrikes targeted a neighborhood in the heart of Lebanon’s capital late Monday evening, slamming into an area near the Parliament, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Also, suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi terorrists targeted a Panama-flagged bulk carrier traveling through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, though no damage or injuries were reported, authorities said Monday.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A social mobilizer washes up in preparation to help receive members of the community ahead of t ...
First US case of mpox variant reported in California
By Jenny Gold Los Angeles Times

The first case in the U.S. of a more severe mpox variant has been confirmed in a person who had recently traveled to East Africa and was treated in San Mateo County.

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon ...
Israeli military: Blood supplies transported into Gaza
The Associated Press

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said the blood supplies entered via Kerem Shalom crossing and are expected to reach Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the coming days.

Smoke plumes rise after an Israeli airstrike on the Chouaifet neighborhood in southern Beirut o ...
Israel hopes Trump win builds Middle East ties, official says
By Verity Ratcliffe and Joumanna Bercetche Bloomberg News

A landmark deal that normalized Israeli relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others was signed toward the end of Trump’s last presidency.

MORE STORIES