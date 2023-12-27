56°F
Nation and World

Biden says Iraq strike meant to deter attacks on US personnel

By Jordan Fabian Bloomberg News
December 27, 2023 - 12:42 pm
 
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Chri ...
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Christiansted, Saint Croix, on the US Virgin Islands, on Dec. 27, 2023. Biden will be spending the New Year's holiday on Saint Croix. (Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden said the U.S. military struck targets in Iraq in order to prevent further attacks on American personnel in the Middle East, which have fueled concerns about a wider regional conflict.

U.S. forces on Christmas Day struck three installations linked to an Iran-backed insurgent group, their latest retaliation against militias targeting Americans.

The strikes are “intended to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners” and to “deter” Tehran’s proxy forces “from conducting or supporting further attacks,” Biden wrote Wednesday in a letter to congressional leaders.

The president’s comments provided the broadest rationale yet for stepped-up U.S. military action in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

American troops have been injured in a series of attacks carried out by militias supported by Iran, while Yemen-based Houthi rebels have wrought havoc on Red Sea shipping by launching drone strikes on commercial vessels.

The terrorist groups’ attacks are meant to be in support of Hamas, the Iran-backed group that rules the Gaza Strip and carried out the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel that sparked the war.

The U.S. has responded by bolstering its naval presence in the Mediterranean Sea and forming a multinational maritime task force to protect ships in the Red Sea.

The White House also declassified intelligence saying that Iran is responsible for the attacks, claims which Tehran has denied. U.S. military forces for weeks have also conducted strikes against militia targets in Iraq and Syria.

The latest strikes were against sites linked to Iraq-based Kataib Hezbollah, an insurgent group behind an attack that injured three U.S. personnel, leaving one in critical condition.

Tensions remain high, as the U.S. and others have sought to contain the Israel-Hamas conflict from becoming a broader war that destabilizes the Middle East.

Biden on Tuesday spoke to Qatari leader Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani about reviving efforts to free hostages held by Hamas and boosting humanitarian aid to Gaza, steps that could lead to a pause in fighting.

Biden’s comments were included in a letter that he said was “consistent” with the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which requires presidents to notify Congress within 48 hours of taking military action.

THE LATEST
Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and W ...
Students fight antisemitism at colleges using federal Title VI
By David Voreacos and Janet Lorin Bloomberg News

Students are suing the University of Pennsylvania claiming the school fostered a hostile environment that left them feeling unsafe in class or crossing the campus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, wears a protective vest and helmet as he rec ...
Israel bombards central Gaza as offensive expands
By Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The Israeli military ordered residents to evacuate a belt of territory the width of central Gaza, saying had located a Hamas terrorist training camp.

A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 20 ...
6-year-old flying to visit grandma put on wrong Spirit flight
The Associated Press

A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight for the Christmas holiday to visit his grandmother in southwest Florida instead was put on the wrong plane and ended up 160 miles away in Orlando, Florida.

Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans are ...
Here’s what happens to gift cards that go unspent
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer

Gift cards make great stocking stuffers — just as long as you don’t stuff them in a drawer and forget about them after the holidays.

A convoy of Israeli army armoured personnel carriers (APC) moves near the Israeli-Gaza border, ...
Cool reception to Egypt’s plan to end Israel-Hamas war
By Samy Magdy, Najib Jobain and Josef Federman The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was determined to press ahead with Israel’s offensive.

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds ...
High-ranking Iranian general killed in Israeli airstrike
By Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

The killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi comes as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify.

