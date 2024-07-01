105°F
Nation and World

Biden speaks on Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity

President Biden Delivers Remarks on the Supreme Court's Immunity Ruling
President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
FILE - Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, Noa Argamani, on a motorcycle from s ...
Lawsuit accuses Iran, Syria, North Korea of supporting Hamas attack on Israel
The sun sets behind the buildings in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Jun ...
Israel orders Palestinians to flee southern Gaza city
Israeli reserve combat soldiers of the 134th battalion take part at a training drill on May 8, ...
Israeli troops hurt by Hezbollah drones as clashes escalate
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusa ...
Bitter protests erupt over draft of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men
The Associated Press
July 1, 2024 - 4:41 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2024 - 4:54 pm

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will speak at 4:45 p.m. Monday about the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling earlier in the day that former presidents have some immunity from prosecution.

The ruling extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss and all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

In a historic 6-3 ruling, the justices returned Trump’s case to the trial court to determine what is left of special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump. The outcome means additional delay before Trump could face trial.

The court’s decision in a second major Trump case this term, along with its ruling rejecting efforts to bar him from the ballot because of his actions following the 2020 election, underscores the direct and possibly uncomfortable role the justices are playing in the November election.

“Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court. “And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts.”

Roberts was joined by the other five conservative justices. The three liberal justices dissented.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

By Ohad Zwigenberg The Associated Press

Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against an Israeli Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the Germa ...
Netanyahu restates: Hamas elimination first
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Netanyahu said Sunday, Israel is committed to fighting Hamas until the Iran-backed terrorist group is eliminated and all the other goals of the war are achieved.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stan ...
U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

U.S., European and Arab mediators are pressing to keep cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorists from spiraling into a wider Middle East war.

An Israeli soldier sits on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from souther ...
UN starts to move tons of aid from US-built pier
By Julia Frankel and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Humanitarian workers have started moving tons of aid that piled up at a U.S.-built pier off the Gaza coast to warehouses in the Palestinian territory.

