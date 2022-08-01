96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Biden talks about death of Al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri — LIVESTREAM

By Matthew Lee, Nomaan Merchant and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2022 - 4:32 pm
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's Ayma ...
As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 20, 2006. Al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, was killed by the U.S. over the weekend in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation on Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/B.K.Bangash, File)

WASHINGTON — A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target, adding that “there were no civilian casualties.”

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 4:30 p.m. PDT address to the nation.

An American ground team was present in Afghanistan to support the strike and has since pulled out, a senior intelligence official said.

Al-Zawahri’s loss eliminates the figure who more than anyone shaped al-Qaida, first as Osama bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor. Together, he and bin Laden turned the jihadi movement’s guns to target the United States, carrying out the deadliest attack ever on American soil — the Sept. 11, 2001, suicide hijackings.

The attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon made bin Laden America’s Enemy No. 1. But he likely could never have carried it out without his deputy. Bin Laden provided al-Qaida with charisma and money, but al-Zawahri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.

Their bond was forged in the late 1980s, when al-Zawahri reportedly treated the Saudi millionaire bin Laden in the caves of Afghanistan as Soviet bombardment shook the mountains around them.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on Aug. 31, 2021, after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, Biden said the U.S. would not let up on its fight against terrorism in that country or elsewhere.

“We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries,” he said. “We just don’t need to fight a ground war to do it.” Previewing the strike that would occur 11 months later, Biden said at the time, “We have what’s called over-the-horizon capabilities, which means we can strike terrorists and targets without American boots on the ground — or very few, if needed.”

There have been rumors of al-Zawahri’s death on and off for several years. But a video surfaced in April of the al-Qaida leader praising a Indian Muslim woman who had defied a ban on wearing a hijab, or headscarf. That footage was the first proof in months that he was still alive.

A statement from Afghanistan’s Taliban government confirmed the airstrike, but did not mention al-Zawahri or any other casualties.

It said it “strongly condemns this attack and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement,” the 2020 U.S. pact with the Taliban that led to the withdrawal of American forces.

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan, and the region,” the statement said.

Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor, James LaPorta, Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani in Washington and Rahim Faiez in Islamabad contributed reporting.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
2
$500M House bill passes to lift levels of Lakes Mead, Powell
$500M House bill passes to lift levels of Lakes Mead, Powell
3
Drought driving tough talks on water cuts
Drought driving tough talks on water cuts
4
Running for office a family affair for Larsens
Running for office a family affair for Larsens
5
Rosen asks park service to reopen Lake Mead boat launch ramps
Rosen asks park service to reopen Lake Mead boat launch ramps
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The damaged intersection of Kelbaker Road and Mojave Road is seen in the Mojave National Preser ...
Flash floods close Death Valley, Mojave preserve roads
The Associated Press

Officials have closed some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park and the Mojave National Preserve after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris caused by by flash flooding.

The bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. A ...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
By Susie Blann and Suzan Fraser The Associated Press

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from the port of Odesa on Monday under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing food crisis.

FILE - Actor Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Con ...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 89
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed ...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
Zeke Miller and Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation.

One of seven cats that keep the company of the visitors at a new "Miau Cafe" finishes a cake in ...
Cats classified as alien invasive species by Polish institute
By Vanessa Gera The Associated Press

A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species.” Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July ...
Gallup: Biden approval hits all-time low
By / RJ

President Joe Biden’s flagging poll numbers — an average of just 38.1 percent approve of his job performance — may drag Democrats down in November.