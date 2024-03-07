63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Biden to announce plan for temporary port on Gaza’s coast to increase flow of humanitarian aid

By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
March 7, 2024 - 1:16 pm
 
President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Hagerstown, Md. ...
President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Hagerstown, Md. The President is traveling to Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, ...
Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce a plan in his State of the Union address Thursday for the U.S. military to help establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast, increasing the flow of humanitarian aid during the Israel-Hamas war, according to administration officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the operation will not require that American troops be on the ground to build the pier that is intended to allow more shipments of food, medicine and other essential items.

The initiative will get underway as soon as Biden issues the order, the administration officials said. Building a temporary port has been described as a daunting undertaking. Officials cautioned Thursday that it would take weeks to build the facility and deliver the aid.

Initial shipments will come through Cyprus, aides said, which has the capability to screen shipments. Israel already was expected to approve a new aid effort that could get underway soon, with provisions from the United Arab Emirates being transported to Gaza from Cyprus.

Biden last week first raised the idea of establishing a “marine corridor,” saying the U.S. was working with allies on how it might provide assistance from the sea to those in Gaza.

Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee, that he had briefed officials on such a maritime option.

Also Thursday, the U.S. conducted a third airdrop in the northern part of Gaza. Kurilla said Central Command has provided options for increasing the number of trucks taking aid to those areas.

———

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photograph shared by Indian navy on the X platform shows a firefighting team from Indian N ...
Houthi missile kills 2 on commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden
By Jon Gambrell and Tara Copp The Associated Press

A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden killed two of its crew members and forced survivors to abandon the vessel on Wednesday, officials said

Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border as seen from southern I ...
EU urges aid routes into Gaza by land and sea
By Tia Goldenberg and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza.

Protestors outside of the White House gates call for a ceasfire in Gaza on Monday, March 4, 202 ...
Americans sour on both Israel and Palestinian Authority in poll
By Gregory Korte Bloomberg News

Americans across the political spectrum have less favorable opinions of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority after the onset of the Israeli-Hamas war, a Gallup survey found.

More stories
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon kills 2
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon kills 2
Rocket fire reported off Yemen in Red Sea in suspected attack by Houthis
Rocket fire reported off Yemen in Red Sea in suspected attack by Houthis
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
U.S. military aircraft airdrop thousands of meals into Gaza in emergency humanitarian aid operation
U.S. military aircraft airdrop thousands of meals into Gaza in emergency humanitarian aid operation
Houthi rebels’ attack severely damages a Belize-flagged ship
Houthi rebels’ attack severely damages a Belize-flagged ship
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks