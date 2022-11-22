63°F
Nation and World

Biden to extend student loan pause as court fight continues

By Collin Binkley and Chris Megerian The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 - 1:10 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Andrews Air F ...
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.

The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to examine the issue and reinstate Biden’s debt cancellation plan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

