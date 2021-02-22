Biden to mark 500K US virus deaths with memorial —PHOTOS

Joyce Willis of Las Vegas is among the countless Americans who lost family members during the pandemic. Her husband, Anthony Willis, died Dec. 28, followed by her mother-in-law in early January.

In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband, Antonio, in his final moments in a COVID-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Calif. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Cindy Pollack does maintenance on the construction flags in her front yard in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Pollock began planting the tiny flags across her yard — one for each of the more than 1,800 Idahoans killed by COVID-19 — the toll was mostly a number. Until two women she had never met rang her doorbell in tears, seeking a place to mourn the husband and father they had just lost. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, pallbearers, who were among only 10 allowed mourners, walk the casket for internment at the funeral for Larry Hammond, who died from the coronavirus, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans. Hammond was Mardi Gras royalty, and would have had hundreds of people marching behind his casket in second-line parades. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden, right, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, tour a Pfizer manufacturing site in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters at the White House, in Washington. Fauci won a $1 million award from the Israeli Dan David Foundation for “courageously defending science” during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, the foundation named Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, as the winner of one of three prizes, saying he had earned it over a lifetime of leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, as well as his advocacy for the vaccines against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, Chaplain Kristin Michealsen holds the hand of a deceased COVID-19 patient while talking on the phone with the patient's family member at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. "I have never seen this much of death and suffering," said Michealsen, who has been a chaplain for 13 years. "I often tell families that I'm holding their loved one's hand when they can't and that I am with them when they are dying when they can't be." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, people are administered COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination center, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, a COVID-19 patient is put on a ventilator at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this May 2, 2020, file photo, siblings Erika and Dwayne Bermudez comfort one another during a short viewing of their mother, Eudiana Smith, who died of coronavirus, at The Family Funeral Home in Newark, N.J. "I was robbed of the experience of being able to celebrate her life in a manner that would offer some kind of respect for the woman she was," Erika Bermudez said. She did her best, live-streaming the ceremony to friends and family who couldn't attend. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, with indentations from a N-95 mask marking her face, registered nurse Lilyrose Fox peels protective tape from her nose after working in patients rooms in the COVID acute care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, in Seattle. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Nurse Cindy Kelbert, left, checks on a critically ill COVID-19 patient through a glass door as she is surrounded by other nurses at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Calif. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Cindy Pollack poses for a portrait in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Pollock began planting the tiny flags across her yard — one for each of the more than 1,800 Idahoans killed by COVID-19 — the toll was mostly a number. Until two women she had never met rang her doorbell in tears, seeking a place to mourn the husband and father they had just lost. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, Samuel Nunez cries as he eulogizes his daughter Lydia Nunez, who died from COVID-19, during a funeral service in memory of her at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Los Angeles. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000 — a number so staggering that a top health researchers says it is hard to imagine an American who hasn't lost a relative or doesn't know someone who died. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The U.S. stands at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus.

A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.

“It’s nothing like we have ever been through in the last 102 years, since the 1918 influenza pandemic,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

100K deaths in past month

The U.S. virus death toll reached 400,000 on Jan. 19 in the waning hours in office for President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis was judged by public health experts to be a singular failure.

The nation is expected to pass this next grim milestone on Monday. President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House.

Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor the dead, the White House said. He’s expected to be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Johns Hopkins University has been tracking cases and deaths since the outbreak began. The page showed the U.S. just below 500,000 deaths as of Monday morning.

The U.S. has 2.46 million confirmed cases, well more than No. 2. India’s 11 million cases.

Nearly 4,900 deaths have occurred in Nevada. Numbers reported Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Services show Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate at 9.9 percent. The last time the rate was below 10 percent was on Nov. 3, when it was reported at 9.8 percent.

1st US deaths in February 2020

The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to the brink of 500,000.

Joyce Willis of Las Vegas is among the countless Americans who lost family members during the pandemic. Her husband, Anthony Willis, died Dec. 28, followed by her mother-in-law in early January.

There were anxious calls from the ICU when her husband was hospitalized. She was unable to see him before he died because she, too, had the virus and could not visit.

“They are gone. Your loved one is gone, but you are still alive,” Willis said. “It’s like you still have to get up every morning. You have to take care of your kids and make a living. There is no way around it. You just have to move on.”

Then came a nightmare scenario of caring for her father-in-law while dealing with grief, arranging funerals, paying bills, helping her children navigate online school and figuring out how to go back to work as an occupational therapist.

Her father-in-law, a Vietnam vet, also contracted the virus. He also suffered from respiratory issues and died on Feb. 8. The family isn’t sure if COVID-19 contributed to his death.

“Some days I feel OK and other days I feel like I’m strong and I can do this,” she said. “And then other days it just hits me. My whole world is turned upside-down.”

Nearly 2.5M deaths worldwide

The global death toll was approaching 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real death toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and cases inaccurately attributed to other causes early on.

Despite efforts to administer coronavirus vaccines, a widely cited model by the University of Washington projects the U.S. death toll will surpass 589,000 by June 1.

“People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”