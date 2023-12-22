53°F
Nation and World

Biden to pardon thousands of certain marijuana offenses

By ZEKE MLLER Associated Press
December 22, 2023 - 5:25 am
 
A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for the legalization of marijuana, outside of the White House on April 2, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia, the White House said Friday, in his latest round of executive clemencies meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system.

Biden is also granting clemency to 11 people serving what the White House called “disproportionately long” sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

Biden said his actions would help make the “promise of equal justice a reality.”

“Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” Biden said. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

The categorical pardon issued Friday builds on his categorical pardon issued just before the 2022 midterm elections that made thousands convicted of simple possession on federal lands eligible for pardons. The White House said thousands more would be eligible under Friday’s action.

Biden reiterated his call on governors and local leaders to take similar steps to erase marijuana convictions.

“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the use or possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden said.

The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s ...
Over 2.5M Honda, Acura cars recalled due to fuel pump defect
The Associated Press

Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Israel says months of fighting lie ahead in Gaza
By Najib Jobain, Jack Jeffery and Colleen Barry The Associated Press

Israel has vowed to continue the offensive until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns scores of hostages captured by Palestinian terrorists.

 
Here’s what you can do if your holiday deliveries were stolen
By Haleluya Hadero The Associated Press

You found the perfect gift online. You ordered it. A notification on your phone shows the package arrived. But when you open your doors and it’s nowhere to be found.

